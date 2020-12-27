CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney doubles down on ranking Ohio State 11th

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made headlines when he assigned Ohio State a No. 11 ranking in his ballot for the USA Today Coaches Poll week ago.

In a clip of an interview with ESPN's Tom Rinaldi that aired Saturday evening on College Football Scoreboard, Swinney explained the reasoning behind the ranking.

"You've been clear on this point throughout, Dabo, about the number of games as a metric has to matter — maybe as much as ever — given how difficult the grind has been this season," Rinaldi said. "So you ranked Ohio State 11th and it creates a huge reaction. All right, how would you characterize the reaction to that ranking? Why Ohio State 11th?"

"Yeah, overreaction," Swinney said. "First of all, my vote don't mean anything. But it means something to me, you know? It's my poll. I do it. It creates a stir because we just so happen to be playing Ohio State. It has nothing to do with Ohio State — absolutely zero. You can change the name to Michigan or Georgia or Florida or Tennessee or Nebraska. Any time you have a top-10 (ranking), it should be that special. This year it's like really, really, really special and I wanted it to be that way. And so, I wanted to recognize the teams that played nine games or more. And so, if you didn't play nine games, I just didn't consider you from the top 10. That's why they were 11.