CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney: "Awesome" to return to field amid virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney couldn't hide the wide grin as he talked at last about watching the Tigers work out on the field.

"Once we got on the field, it was awesome," Swinney said Thursday after the opening practice of fall camp. "Just a blessing to be able to get back (with) unbelievable energy and excitement."

Swinney was just as confident college football would find a way to successfully finish a season amid the conronavirus pandemic. He said his players showed him soon after returning to campus in June they were serious about staying healthy — and doing what it took to play championship football.

"I'm very hopeful and optimistic that we're going to find a safe way to play," he said.

The Tigers had some virus issues early on as 37 of 43 people testing positive during the first three weeks since the June return were football players. All were quarantined and none had to be hospitalized. Since then, Clemson football has remained largely healthy and focused on getting back to work.

"Their commitment has really shined through," he said.