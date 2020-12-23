- The American Heart Association announced that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been selected as one of eight finalists for the 2020 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award. Swinney, the only three-time winner in the award's history, will seek his record fourth selection.
- The Football Writers Association of America and Allstate Sugar Bowl announced that Swinney has been named as one of nine finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.
- The Maxwell Football Club announced that Swinney has been named as one of 12 semifinalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award. This year, Swinney became only the third coach in FBS history to lead a program to 10 consecutive 10-win seasons.
- The Maxwell Football Club and the Davey O'Brien National Selection Committee announced that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named as a finalist for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O'Brien Award, respectively.
- The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced that Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been named one of three finalists for the 2020 Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation’s top running back. Along with C.J. Spiller (2009), Etienne is one of two Doak Walker Award finalists in Clemson history and, including his finalist selection in 2018, becomes the first two-time finalist in school annals.
- Etienne was one of five players named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for his performance in Clemson’s 34-10 win against Notre Dame in the ACC Championship.
CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney among awards finalists
