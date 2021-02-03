CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Superlatives for 2021 signing class

Clemson's 19-member class of 2021 haul was completed in December during the early signing period when the Tigers inked all 19.

Wednesday's National Signing Day still allows us to dive deeper into the Tigers' signing class, which enters the day ranked No. 5. (The non-midyears include: OT Tristan Leigh, OL Dietrick Pennington, WR Troy Stellato, LB Barrett Carter, DE Zaire Patterson, QB Bubba Chandler, and ATH Will Taylor. The other 12 have already enrolled and are currently participating in winter workouts.)