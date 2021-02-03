CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Superlatives for 2021 signing class

Clemson's 19-member class of 2021 haul was completed in December during the early signing period when the Tigers inked all 19.
Wednesday's National Signing Day still allows us to dive deeper into the Tigers' signing class, which enters the day ranked No. 5. (The non-midyears include: OT Tristan Leigh, OL Dietrick Pennington, WR Troy Stellato, LB Barrett Carter, DE Zaire Patterson, QB Bubba Chandler, and ATH Will Taylor. The other 12 have already enrolled and are currently participating in winter workouts.)
Here are Clemson's class superlatives.
- Immediate impact — Stellato ... Maybe Ryan Linthicum, a midyear, can make some noise at the center spot. Sure, Stellato doesn't arrive until June, but Clemson's depth chart at slot after losing Amari Rodgers might provide some early reps for the technically advanced and diligent Stellato. Despite the depth in the running back room, I suspect Will Shipley will have a role in the offense out of the gate.
- Highest upside — Carter ... Leigh could fit the bill too.
- Best unit — LB ... Carter and Trotter are quite the duo for Brent Venables to coach up.
- Undervalued unit — WR ... Not as highly ranked or flashy as some recent Clemson wide receiver hauls (nor is there a clear choice for bonafide No. 1 WR in the group) but the trio of Stellato, Beaux Collins, and Dacari Collins could surprise some people by the time their careers are over.
- Biggest surprise (at time of commitment) — Leigh ... He successfully kept his destination and that had signed in December secretive until it was time for him to publicly announce in January.
- Biggest recruiting battle lost — DE Korey Foreman (USC) ... At least it wasn't Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, etc. or a team Clemson faces regularly. Ultimately, the pull of home was too much too overcome. CB Nyland Green (Georgia) is a contender too.
- Biggest recruiting battle won — Leigh ... CB Nate Wiggins (flip from LSU) and Shipley (everyone) were nice coups as well. UNC quarterback signee Drake Maye of Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park was probably never coming to Clemson to sit behind D.J. Uiagalelei, but the Tigers will have to face him down the road and that makes it less easy to forget.
- Would've been nice to land — CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry ... Would've beat 'Bama in the process of landing the nation's No. 1 corner. Five-star tackles Nolan Rucci (Wisconsin) or Tommy Brockermeyer (Alabama) would've been nice but Leigh certainly helps in that regard. Defensive ends Keanu Koht (Alabama) or Demeion Robinson (Maryland) have pass-rushing skill sets that would've been welcomed additions.
- Won't regret not landing — ATH TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)... Love Clemson's LB & RB hauls this cycle.
- Check back in two years — S Andrew Mukuba ... Could he push for a two-deep spot in 2021.
- Most versatile position-wise — Taylor ... Dabo Swinney already said he'll learn QB his freshman year before switching to WR after that.
- Underrated — 247Sports: D. Collins (rating of 90, non-Top247), Composite: Wiggins (gotta think he's top-100 material for sure).
- Might regret not ranking a five-star — RB Phil Mafah ... He was a monster as a senior. He carries a rating of 92 for both 247Sports and the Composite.
- Sleeper — Pennington... Love his size/coordination/multi-position & multi-sport background/humility.