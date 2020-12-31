CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Streeter, Swinney to call plays with Elliott out

Clemson offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott has officially tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN up on arriving in New Orleans on Wednesday evening.

"(Elliott) will be Zooming in with us until we get on the bus and go play,” Swinney said. “Looking forward to a great game and just proud of our team. Unbelievable preparation. Guys are excited to be here and ready to go play."

Elliott is Clemson's primary play-caller and operates from the press box. Now, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter will move from the field to the press box to help call plays.

In addition, former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller will have an elevated role coaching the running backs from the sideline. Spiller joined Clemson's staff in the offseason as a graduate assistant.

"Tony’s always been up and I’ve been down (on field)," Swinney said. "We’ve kind of always (called plays) together. We’ll put Streeter up and that’ll be the biggest difference. It’ll be Street and I,” Swinney said. “C.J. Spiller will handle the running backs on the field. That’s really it.