CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Spiller picked for hall of fame

"I can't thank [Clemson fans] enough, honestly. I know it's my name that's going in, but the Clemson family is going into the Hall of Fame as well."

Swinney said, "As I told him, he's such a deserving guy. For him to get in on his second attempt is such a compliment to the respect for his college football career. It was an amazing career. I'm just so happy for him and his family, all of his teammates and all of his coaches because C.J. would be the first one to tell you he had a lot of people that helped him along the way."