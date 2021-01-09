CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Skalksi return major boost for defense

What Skalski's return means for Clemson's linebacker group

Clemson linebacker Jamie Skalski announced on Twitter his intention to return to Clemson for a sixth season in 2021 in pretty epic fashion on Thursday afternoon.

Skalski spoofed on a famous scene from "The Wolf of Wall Street" to announce that he would be returning next season.

Just when you thought Clemson's 2021 linebacker class featuring five-star Barrett Carter and four-star Jeremiah Trotter couldn't get much better, Skalski gives it another boost.

Skalksi told reporters late in the season that he was working through a decision and he wouldn't know until the postseason. You wonder how much the Ohio State loss and getting ejected (again) contributed to the case to return. Might be safe to assume that his midseason injury and surgery that sidelined him for multiple games in 2020 played a factor.

Skalski's presence is so valuable that there's reason to think there would've been a noticeable drop-off in the organization and execution of Clemson's defense in 2021 had he not returned. That's not a knock on Kane Patterson's trajectory, but Patterson isn't equipped with nearly the experience as Skalski.