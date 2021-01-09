 Skip to main content
CLEMSON FOOTBALL

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Skalksi return major boost for defense

APTOPIX CFP Sugar Bowl Football

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields takes a wicked hit from Clemson linebacker James Skalski during the first half of the Sugar Bowl on Friday night in New Orleans. Skalski was ejected from the game for targeting.

 BUTCH DILL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

What Skalski's return means for Clemson's linebacker group

Clemson linebacker Jamie Skalski announced on Twitter his intention to return to Clemson for a sixth season in 2021 in pretty epic fashion on Thursday afternoon.

Skalski spoofed on a famous scene from "The Wolf of Wall Street" to announce that he would be returning next season.

Just when you thought Clemson's 2021 linebacker class featuring five-star Barrett Carter and four-star Jeremiah Trotter couldn't get much better, Skalski gives it another boost.

Skalksi told reporters late in the season that he was working through a decision and he wouldn't know until the postseason. You wonder how much the Ohio State loss and getting ejected (again) contributed to the case to return. Might be safe to assume that his midseason injury and surgery that sidelined him for multiple games in 2020 played a factor.

Skalski's presence is so valuable that there's reason to think there would've been a noticeable drop-off in the organization and execution of Clemson's defense in 2021 had he not returned. That's not a knock on Kane Patterson's trajectory, but Patterson isn't equipped with nearly the experience as Skalski.

Consider that Skalski didn't start until his fourth year on campus after Kendall Joseph had departed. Patterson, had he started ahead of Jake Venables in 2021, would be starting in his third year on campus and after playing just 202 snaps. Skalksi played 291 snaps this season and he missed three games completely and played only five snaps vs. Virginia Tech before pulling himself out.

Now Patterson and the other interior 'backers get to observe and learn from Skalski for yet another year. And freshman Jeremiah Trotter stands to benefit from Skalski's presence too.

Let this sink in: Clemson's entire front seven is expected to return.

And if Nolan Turner and Derion Kendrick elect to return, Clemson would be on pace to return its starting 11 on defense.

Here's what the linebacker depth chart looks like:

MIKE: Skalksi, Venables, Patterson, Kevin Swint, Trotter

SAM: Mike Jones, Trenton Simpson, Barrett Carter

Will: Baylon Spector, Keith Maguire, Vonta Bentley, Sergio Allen

I suspect there's potential for a Clemson 'backer to hit the transfer portal this offseason, but there's no linebacker in particular I've picked up on buzz regarding seeking a situation elsewhere.

