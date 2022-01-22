CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Ricky Sapp returning to Tigers as coach

Earlier this month, Ricky Sapp announced he would be committing to Clemson for a second time.

The former Bamberg-Ehrhardt standout originally signed to play football for the Tigers in 2005. In his four years with the team, he totaled 172 tackles, 38 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks while being named second-team All-ACC in 2009.

He was selected in the fifth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2010 draft, and spent five years in the National Football League.

Now, Sapp is returning to Clemson not only as a coach, but as a student.

“I will be working in the weight room with the strength coaches,” Sapp said of his new job. “I will help train the football team and learn from the other coaches as I work toward my certification to becoming a strength-and-conditioning coach.”

Sapp said he reached out to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about the opportunity.

“It’s really a blessing to go back home (to Clemson),” Sapp said. “It feels like family. (Coach) Swinney is always excited to bring back guys that can help the program. It’s exciting to be back in this environment.”

Sapp previously worked as an assistant coach at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet while serving as a substitute teacher. He also runs the Ricky Sapp Foundation, which provides children with support such as backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and new shoes. He also spends his time as a motivational speaker.

“I have a passion and purpose to help kids,” Sapp said. “I have this opportunity now to work with college kids and share my experiences. I have been where these guys are.”

Sapp said he will continue to speak with younger audiences, including at schools in the Clemson area.

“I just want to share my message,” Sapp said. “These kids have the power and authority to change the world for the better. They just have to be fearless, lead and dream big. It’s a message that I can carry over to these older guys I’m working with as well.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0