CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Return of 'The U' swagger? Tigers favored by 14

Facts & figures

Miami is trying for its first victory over a No. 1 since defeating Florida State, 27-24, in 2000. It's last win over a No. 1 team on the road? Also, Florida State, 17-16, in 1991 with a Seminoles missed field goal by Gerry Thomas in a game dubbed "Wide Right 1." ... Clemson is 21-3 against AP Top 10 teams since 2015 with the losses all coming in College Football Playoff games. ... Miami leads the ACC with 499 yards of offense per game this season. ... Clemson WR Will Swinney, son of head coach Dabo Swinney, was named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, known as college football's academic Heisman. ... Since debuting its "Turnover Chain" in 2017, Miami is tied with Wisconsin for the most turnovers among Power Five conference teams. ... This is the 17th Top-10 matchup in ACC history with Clemson involved in three of the previous four — all wins over North Carolina in 2015, Louisville in 2016 and Miami in 2017.