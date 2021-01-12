CLEMSON FOOTBALL: RB Rencher will return for 2021 season

The Clemson Tigers will have a top playmaker returning next season.

Senior running back Darien Rencher announced that he will take advantage of the extra year of NCAA eligibility and stick with the program for the 2021 campaign.

Rencher held a reserve role during the 2020 season as a backup for star Travis Etienne. He rushed for 137 yards on 24 carries and scored a touchdown. He also hauled in two receptions for 15 yards.

There is a chance that Rencher could see an increased opportunity next season. Etienne is likely destined for the NFL. It would open an door for Rencher to get more carries as he returns for another season in the offensive system.

Rencher is also a key leader in the Tigers’ locker room. He was recently awarded the Disney Spirit Award given to the most inspirational figure in college football. He played a major role in the team’s peaceful protests against social injustice earlier this season.

Now he will be back to provide experience to the roster in his sixth season with the football program.

Here is the full message from Rencher on his return to the Tigers.

“I just want to say thank you for all the love and support I have experienced during my five years here at Clemson. I don’t think there is a better program or place out there for a young person to chase their dreams and become equipped for life. God has blessed me so much during my time here with amazing memories, lessons and friendships that will all last a lifetime. I have been fortunate enough to be a part of five playoff appearances, five ACC titles, three national championship berths and two national titles."

