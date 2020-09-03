CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Predicting 2-deep depth chart for Wake

CLEMSON -- The Tigers kick off the season on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
Clemson247 attempts to predict the Week 1 two-deep depth chart that likely gets released on Labor Day.
The Tigers return four starters on offense (QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, LT Jackson Carman, and WR Amari Rodgers), and six on defense (DT Tyler Davis, DT Nyles Pinckney, DE Justin Foster, LB Jamie Skalski, and CB Derion Kendrick).
QUARTERBACK
Starter: Jr. Trevor Lawrence
No. 2: RS Fr. Taisun Phommachanh OR Fr. D.J. Uiagalelei
Depth: Fr. Hunter Helms
Notes: Uiagalelei entered fall camp as the No. 3 quarterback behind Phommachanh, so I'm predicting that the five-star freshman now has an "OR" preceding his name. I would not be surprised if Uiagalelei showed enough in camp to be the standalone No. 2.
If Clemson find itself in a significant bind this season, Derion Kendrick could take wildcat snaps. Ben Batson is no longer on the roster.
RUNNING BACK
Starter: Sr. Travis Etienne
No. 2: Jr. Lyn-J Dixon
Depth: Sr. Darien Rencher, So. Chez Mellusi, So. Mikey Dukes, Fr. Demarkcus Bowman, Fr. Kobe Pace
Notes: Bowman and Pace, who enrolled in June, were not included on the pre-camp depth chart. Rencher was listed as third-string along with Mellusi and Dukes.
WIDE RECEIVER
Starters: So. Joseph Ngata (9-man/boundary), So. Frank Ladson OR Sr. Cornell Powell (2-man/field), Sr. Amari Rodgers (5-man/slot)
No. 2: Fr. E.J. Williams (9-man/boundary), RS Fr. Brannon Spector (5-man/slot)
Depth: Sr. Will Swinney (5-man/slot), Fr. Ajou Ajou (2-man/field)
Notes: Ladson missed all of camp due to contact tracing protocol, while Ngata missed most of camp for the same reason. Powell was listed as co-starter on the pre-camp depth chart, and I bet that stays the same for Week 1.
TIGHT END
Starter: Jr. Braden Galloway
No. 2: So. Davis Allen
Depth: Sr. J.C. Chalk, Sr. Luke Price, RS Fr. Jaelyn Lay, Fr. Sage Ennis
Notes: Chalk was listed as an "OR" in the No. 2 spot entering camp. I'm forecasting that exiting camp Allen occupies that spot alone.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Starters: Jr. Jackson Carman (LT), RS Jr. Matt Bockhorst (LG), RS Sr. Cade Stewart (C), So. Will Putnam (RG), RS So. Jordan McFadden (RT)
No. 2: Fr. Mitchell Mays OR Fr. Walker Parks (LT), RS Fr. Hunter Rayburn OR Fr. Bryn Tucker (LG), RS Fr. Mason Trotter (C), RS Jr. Blake Vinson (RG), Fr. Paul Tchio OR Fr. John Williams (RT)
Depth: RS. Fr. Kaleb Boateng (G), Fr. Trent Howard (C)
Notes: Boateng was not listed on the pre-camp depth chart, which is exactly as typed out above with the exception of Vinson, who is still working his way back to full-go, being listed as co-starting right guard. Not enough clarity in order to predict a change in the second-deep at this point, but will be interesting to see if Mays/Parks edged out the other. Same for Rayburn/Tucker at left guard and Tchio/Williams at right tackle. Does Trotter remain the standalone No. 2 at center?
DEFENSIVE LINE
Starters: Sr. Justin Foster (DE), So. Tyler Davis (DT), RS Jr. Jordan Williams OR RS Sr. Nyles Pinckney (DT), RS So. K.J. Henry (DE)
No. 2: Fr. Myles Murphy (DE), Fr. Bryan Bresee OR RS. Fr. Ruke Orhorhoro (DT), RS. Jr. Darnell Jefferies (DT), RS So. Justin Mascoll (DE)
Depth: RS Fr. Greg Williams (DE), Fr. Demonte Capehart (DT), Fr. Tre Williams (DT), RS Fr. Etinosa Reuben (DT)
Notes: The lone tweak from the pre-camp depth chart for the starters was adding back Pinckney. We'll see if there's been any separation between him and Williams. The two-deep was adjusted to include Bresee as a co-No. 2 with Orhorhoro. He entered camp listed as a third-stringer.
LINEBACKER
Starters: Sr. James Skalski (MIKE), RS Jr. Baylon Spector (WILL), RS So. Mike Jones (SAM)
No. 2: RS So. Jake Venables (MIKE), RS Fr. Keith Maguire (WILL), Fr. Trenton Simpson (SAM)
Depth: RS Fr. Vonta Bentley (MIKE), Fr. Kevin Swint (MIKE), So. Kane Patterson (MIKE), Sergio Allen (WILL), Fr. Tyler Venables (SAM)
Notes: The lone tweak from the pre-camp depth chart was dropping the OR at back-up Sam. Predicting that Simpson edges Venables for the standalone No. 2 there.
CORNERBACK
Starters: Jr. Derion Kendrick (field), So. Andrew Booth (boundary), Fr. Malcolm Greene (nickel)
No. 2: RS Jr. LeAnthony Williams (field), Jr. Mario Goodrich (boundary)
Depth: Fr. Fred Davis (boundary), So. Sheridan Jones (field)
Notes: Predicting that Booth edges out Goodrich for the starting job. They were listed as co-starters entering camp. Also predicting that Williams is no longer listed as a co-starter alongside Kendrick. There won't be a formal spot for nickel on the depth chart, but regardless I'm guessing we see plenty of Greene repping there this season. Goodrich and Williams can also play nickel.
SAFETY
Starters: RS Sr. Nolan Turner (FS), So. Lannden Zanders (SS)
No. 2: So. Joseph Charleston (FS), Ray Thronton OR Jalyn Philips (SS)
Depth: Fr. R.J. Mickens (FS), Fr. Tyler Venables (SS)
Notes: Thornton and Phillips were listed as co-second stringers at strong-safety on the pre-camp depth chart. We'll see if there's been any separation. Phillips was also listed as third-string free safety. He can play dime as well.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Starters: RS Sr. Will Spiers (P), Jr. BT Potter (K/KO), RS Jr. Jack Maddox (LS), Jr. Derion Kendrick OR Amari Rodgers (PR), Sr. Travis Etienne OR So. Joseph Ngata (KOR), Sr. Will Swinney (H)
No. 2: RS Fr. Aidan Swanson (P), RS Fr. Jonathan Weitz (K/KO -- non-scholly), RS Sr. Tyler Brown (LS -- non-scholly), Spiers (H)
Notes: Same as precamp chart.
Anna Hickey reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
