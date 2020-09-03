CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Predicting 2-deep depth chart for Wake

Notes: Boateng was not listed on the pre-camp depth chart, which is exactly as typed out above with the exception of Vinson, who is still working his way back to full-go, being listed as co-starting right guard. Not enough clarity in order to predict a change in the second-deep at this point, but will be interesting to see if Mays/Parks edged out the other. Same for Rayburn/Tucker at left guard and Tchio/Williams at right tackle. Does Trotter remain the standalone No. 2 at center?