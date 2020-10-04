CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Players wary of Miami's quarterback in top-10 clash

So far this season, King — a transfer quarterback from Houston — has built a rapport with tight end Brevin Jordan. Viewed by some as the top tight end NFL Draft prospect in the country, Jordan already has 15 catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns. While Virginia doesn’t have a tight end of Jordan’s caliber, Tony Poljan had three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown.

“It affects our scheme,” Booth said of Miami. “We’ll practice their stuff all week, scheme to it, have set plays for their tight ends, and at the end of the day, we’re going to have to come and play. Put certain personnel on their tight ends.”

As far as King’s mobility, Virginia offered a test in that Cavaliers’ quarterback Brennan Armstrong finished as the game’s leading rusher, with 101 sack-adjusted rushing yards on 19 carries. King may be smaller and quicker, and already has 157 rushing yards (including sacks) on the season.

Venables liked some of what his team did to slow down Armstrong, but also sees plenty of room for improvement.