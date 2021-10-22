CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Pitt has chance to prove itself

The No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers have a chance to show they are legitimate contenders not just for the ACC Coastal Division title but the ACC championship and maybe — big maybe — fringe contenders for the College Football Playoff. Clemson could reassert its usual position as the ACC bullies but needs its offense to find a way to keep pace with the high-scoring Panthers.

Key matchup

Clemson's secondary against Pitt's wide receivers. Pitt QB Kenny Pickett is putting up eye-popping numbers thanks in large part to the development of a group that's gone from liability to asset. Sophomore Jordan Addison's nine touchdown receptions lead the ACC and tight end Lucas Krull's five touchdown catches are the most among ACC players at his position. If the Tigers can keep Addison and company in check, Pitt would have to turn to a running game that's been inconsistent at best.

Players to watch

Clemson: LB James Skalski. He remains a force in his sixth season with the Tigers. His 49 tackles are tied for the team lead as do his nine quarterback pressures. The more pressure Skalski and the Tigers can put on Pickett, the better. If they are able to get in Pickett's face and disrupt his timing, Pitt's offense will quickly become one-dimensional.