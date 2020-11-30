CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Pitt game 'great tape to watch,' Swinney says

CLEMSON -- Coach Dabo Swinney had a lot to be happy about after Clemson's 52-17 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

"Really great tape to watch today. I think it was pretty obvious our guys were ready to go," Swinney told the media Sunday via a virtual press conference. "Still got some guys out but good to get a few guys back, and obviously their presence was felt pretty quickly.

"Did a lot of good things, man. Defense set the tone. Trenton Simpson continues to grow and improve. Excited about what he's done so far. The six sacks came from all different guys. Made some plays on the ball. And then the fumble."

Other Swinney quotes