CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Pitt game 'great tape to watch,' Swinney says
CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Pitt game 'great tape to watch,' Swinney says

Pittsburgh Clemson Football

The Clemson Tigers mascot performs during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP, Pool)

 Ken Ruinard

CLEMSON -- Coach Dabo Swinney had a lot to be happy about after Clemson's 52-17 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

"Really great tape to watch today. I think it was pretty obvious our guys were ready to go," Swinney told the media Sunday via a virtual press conference. "Still got some guys out but good to get a few guys back, and obviously their presence was felt pretty quickly.

+50 IN PHOTOS: Lawrence leads Tigers past Pitt
+46 IN PHOTOS: Clemson throttles Pitt

"Did a lot of good things, man. Defense set the tone. Trenton Simpson continues to grow and improve. Excited about what he's done so far. The six sacks came from all different guys. Made some plays on the ball. And then the fumble."

Other Swinney quotes

  • "Played a lot of guys, which is always good. Guys were productive and excited to go play."
  • "Thought we tackled well. Thought our safeties probably had their best game of the season from a tackling standpoint."
  • "Did a better job containing the quarterback. Can still do a better job of that."
  • "Offensively, an explosive day. Left some things out there. Had couple of dumb penalties, that was probably my biggest disappointment. We threw it 52 times and had three sacks. We probably rushed for about 250 if you count our RPO stuff."
  • "Thought we won the line of scrimmage on both sides."
  • "Our staff is doing a great job of using what we got, and guys are stepping up and getting it done."
  • "Was really glad we were able to play Trevor Lawrence as long as we were."
  • "Came through it healthy and hope we can get a couple of more guys back this week."
  • "Excited about going up to Virginia Tech," about which he said, "A lot of QB run and everything that comes off that. Schematically, they do a great job of running the ball and they're committed to it."

Anna Hickey reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.

Game information

Clemson at Virginia Tech

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

TV: ABC

Tags

