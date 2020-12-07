CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Palmer does not see Lawrence as 'X-factor' vs. Irish

Clemson and Notre Dame played quite the entertaining game the first time around earlier this season. Now, they’ll face each other in the ACC Championship game on Dec. 19 in a much-anticipated rematch in Charlotte.

In the first game, Notre Dame edged the Tigers 47-40 in overtime, as Clemson started freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei instead of Trevor Lawrence, who was out due to COVID-19.

Now that Lawrence is back, along with several key defensive players who missed half or all of the Notre Dame game, Clemson is surely going to have a better chance right?

College football analyst Jesse Palmer believes Lawrence isn’t the “X-factor” and Clemson will need a different area of play to step up in order to take down the Irish this time around.

“For the second time in a row, can Notre Dame handle Clemson’s blitz package,” Palmer said on Sunday's broadcast of College Football Final. “What I saw from their offensive line, tight ends and running backs was the best I’ve ever seen an offense handle (the coaching schemes of) Brent Venables and all of the different pressures that he throws. That’s his MO. He’ll bring guys at the linebacker position, safety position, drop guys in and out.