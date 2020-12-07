CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Palmer does not see Lawrence as 'X-factor' vs. Irish

Clemson and Notre Dame played quite the entertaining game the first time around earlier this season. Now, they’ll face each other in the ACC Championship game on Dec. 19 in a much-anticipated rematch in Charlotte.
In the first game, Notre Dame edged the Tigers 47-40 in overtime, as Clemson started freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei instead of Trevor Lawrence, who was out due to COVID-19.
Now that Lawrence is back, along with several key defensive players who missed half or all of the Notre Dame game, Clemson is surely going to have a better chance right?
College football analyst Jesse Palmer believes Lawrence isn’t the “X-factor” and Clemson will need a different area of play to step up in order to take down the Irish this time around.
“For the second time in a row, can Notre Dame handle Clemson’s blitz package,” Palmer said on Sunday's broadcast of College Football Final. “What I saw from their offensive line, tight ends and running backs was the best I’ve ever seen an offense handle (the coaching schemes of) Brent Venables and all of the different pressures that he throws. That’s his MO. He’ll bring guys at the linebacker position, safety position, drop guys in and out.
"There’s got to be great communication up front with the offensive line in conjunction with tight ends and running backs to allow Ian Book a pocket to work through his progressions, find open receivers and make big plays. The first time around, Notre Dame ran for over 200 yards. They were able to gash them, and Ian Book had time to throw.”
Kyren Williams was also a big factor in Notre Dame’s win. The star running back carried 23 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns, while Book added 67 yards on the ground to push the Fighting Irish over the 200-yard mark.
Palmer believes Clemson’s defense has to make Notre Dame a one-dimensional offense in the game, meaning Book likely won’t throw for 310 yards and a touchdown while being very efficient.
However, it’s no secret that getting Lawrence back is huge for Clemson. Despite Uiagalelei’s valiant effort (29 of 44 passing for 439 yards and two touchdowns in the first road start of his college career), Lawrence is a difference maker with his veteran leadership. Also, being one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory helps.
Head coach Dabo Swinney commented on Clemson clinching another championship game appearance after the win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.
"It's our sixth trip in a row to the ACC Championship,” Swinney said. “I don't think anybody has ever done that. It's a unique opportunity for Clemson football. It's an honor to be a part of that, and it's an honor to coach Trevor Lawrence, who now has 33 wins as quarterback at Clemson, most in school history. What a neat moment in the locker room after the game. Typical Trevor, very humble and appreciative for the opportunities he's had.
"We now have two weeks to get ready for Notre Dame, and they do too. Should be an unbelievable matchup."
No. 3 Clemson (9-1) is scheduled to take on No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) on Dec. 19 in the ACC Championship game.
https://247sports.com/college/clemson/Article/Clemson-Notre-Dame-ACC-Championship-Jesse-Palmer-reveals-surprising-key-Trevor-Lawrence-Ian-Book-Kyren-Williams-Brent-Venables-156247026/
Nick Kosko reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
