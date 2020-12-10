CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Ohio State can learn to say, 'Roll Tide'

Although Ohio State remains in the Top 4 of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the Buckeyes still find themselves in an unwanted predicament. Following the cancellation of the Michigan matchup, Ohio State is currently ineligible to play in the Big Ten Championship Game after failing to meet the league’s required minimum number of games played.

For now, the Buckeyes are left waiting to see if the Big Ten makes a rule change to allow them entry to the title game, which should bolster their chances of making the playoff. However, during the CFP rankings reveal, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit outlined a scenario in which Ohio State gets checked at the door even if they do manage to play and win the Big Ten Championship.

“If Florida beats Alabama and Clemson beats Notre Dame, Ohio State will be left out,” Herbstreit explained. “It'll be Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida, and Alabama. Ohio State's out. Ohio State fans need to pull for Alabama and win out, and if they do that, I think they're one of the four teams."

Just like his colleague, Rece Davis acknowledges Ohio State’s fate is closely tied to the outcomes of the ACC and SEC and prefers it that way. According to the College GameDay host, the Buckeyes would enter the CFP with the advantage of the freshest team.