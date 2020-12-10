CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Ohio State can learn to say, 'Roll Tide'

Although Ohio State remains in the Top 4 of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the Buckeyes still find themselves in an unwanted predicament. Following the cancellation of the Michigan matchup, Ohio State is currently ineligible to play in the Big Ten Championship Game after failing to meet the league’s required minimum number of games played.
For now, the Buckeyes are left waiting to see if the Big Ten makes a rule change to allow them entry to the title game, which should bolster their chances of making the playoff. However, during the CFP rankings reveal, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit outlined a scenario in which Ohio State gets checked at the door even if they do manage to play and win the Big Ten Championship.
“If Florida beats Alabama and Clemson beats Notre Dame, Ohio State will be left out,” Herbstreit explained. “It'll be Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida, and Alabama. Ohio State's out. Ohio State fans need to pull for Alabama and win out, and if they do that, I think they're one of the four teams."
Just like his colleague, Rece Davis acknowledges Ohio State’s fate is closely tied to the outcomes of the ACC and SEC and prefers it that way. According to the College GameDay host, the Buckeyes would enter the CFP with the advantage of the freshest team.
"I agree with you, Kirk, and I think that's as it should be," Davis said. “If Clemson beats Notre Dame, Florida beats Alabama, Ohio State's got six, seven games ... you can't give them everything. Because you're already giving them fewer games. If they get into the playoff they're gonna be fresher than the other teams. You've already moved Cincinnati behind a two-loss Iowa State team which means that now Cincinnati is not a threat. ...
"The question was could Cincinnati, because you saw the strength of the schedule numbers on there Ohio State's 30 spots behind everybody else in the top four. You can't give it all to them. So you're not gonna win these debates against the two teams, so they have to not have both Clemson and Florida win those championship games in my judgment or we'll be right. Ohio State, just surviving counts, too. 2017, 2018 (college football seasons) they didn't do it. And you know that means something."
"How ironic is it (Ohio State fans) need to learn how to say, 'Roll Tide!'" Herbstreit said.
"They get to spend championship day rooting for the two teams, maybe that outside of Michigan, they hate the most: Alabama and Notre Dame," Davis added. "But I'm telling you if they get in they'll have a big advantage because they're going to be fresher. And they're certainly good enough, whether they're fresh or not, to win the national championship."
No. 4 Ohio State (5-0) is coming off of a 52-12 throttling of Michigan State last Saturday. On Tuesday, the Buckeyes’ upcoming game against Michigan was called off after the Wolverines’ roster reached a critical level of COVID-19 infections.
A 30-point favorite in Saturday's previously scheduled game, Ohio State was confident this weekend's matchup would be played after Michigan held practice on Monday.
During the College Football Playoff Top 25 reveal on Dec. 1, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit suggested that the Wolverines may “wave the white flag” and use the virus as an excuse to avoid playing the Buckeyes.
Right after the show, Herbstreit did post a video to Twitter in which he issued a lengthy apology for his remarks and admitted he had no evidence to accuse the Wolverines of something like that.
https://247sports.com/college/clemson/Article/Ohio-State-Buckeyes-College-Football-Playoff-selection-committee-Rece-Davis-156460437/
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!