CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Oddsmakers have Tigers as second most likely to win title

Florida Gators (+900)

If you're betting on a long shot, these odds for Florida are ripe for the picking. Should the Gators upset Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, they're in the playoff with a chance to show what they've got in a semifinal appearance vs. Notre Dame, Clemson or Ohio State. Heisman frontrunner Kyle Trask will be the best quarterback Alabama has faced this season and should test a talented secondary that, at times, has been susceptible to big plays.

Texas A&M Aggies (+3000)

Ranked No. 5 in this week's playoff poll, the Aggies are going to need help to reach the playoff. And oddsmakers agree that getting there and winning it is a longshot. Losing this weekend's game vs. Ole Miss due to COVID-19 isn't as critical for Texas A&M as what happens in respective conference title games in the SEC and ACC. Should Alabama blow out Florida and Notre Dame stay unbeaten vs. Clemson, Texas A&M should get in.

Indiana Hoosiers (+3000)