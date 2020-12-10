CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Oddsmakers have Tigers as second most likely to win title

With two weeks remaining before the College Football Playoff selection committee's final vote, how many teams inside the current Top 10 have an actual shot at winning it all this season? If you're a believer in oddsmakers, not many.
During a season of unprecedented changes and widespread alterations to schedules, the committee is doing what it can to properly rank teams based on value and merit this season, not number of games played or championships won necessarily — evidenced by unbeaten Ohio State's continuance in Tuesday's latest final four projection.
The experts at SportsLine updated college football's national championship odds on Wednesday and the news isn't good for teams outside of the current playoff top four, especially those saddled with a loss or carrying the torch for the non-Power 5s. Not to mention an elite like Florida, who must beat Alabama and two other Top 4 teams theoretically over the next month to win it all.
Ranked in descending order from most likely to win a national championship to least, here's SportsLine's latest odds on which program will be the last one standing in January:
Alabama Crimson Tide (-115)
Nick Saban's team is the national title frontrunner right now and has been for weeks. Since Clemson's loss at Notre Dame ended the Tigers' regular-season winning streak in the ACC, Alabama continues to assert itself as the team to beat in college football's upper tier. Alabama is averaging a program-record 8.1 yards per play this season and has two featured playmakers in the Heisman race in Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith.
Clemson Tigers (+210)
With Trevor Lawrence back in the lineup and Clemson's pedigree for success in the playoff over the past five seasons, no surprise oddsmakers are giving the Tigers are better-than-average shot at winning it all behind the Crimson Tide. They'll need to get through unbeaten Notre Dame in the ACC Championship to get there, however.
Ohio State Buckeyes (+700)
Itching to get an opportunity to make good on last season's playoff loss to Clemson, the Buckeyes might be the biggest risk right now if you're putting money on Ohio State. Following Tuesday's unexpected cancellation of Saturday's game vs. Michigan, Ohio State is not eligible to play in the Big Ten Championship unless it's able to find another opponent to see the league's six-game requirement. However, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday the Big Ten may vote to remove that rule so that the Buckeyes can play in Indianapolis.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+750)
Is Notre Dame undervalued here? Ranked No. 2 in this week's AP poll and latest playoff rankings, the Irish have dominated the competition in the ACC this season and can lock in a final four berth in two weeks with a win over Clemson in the league title game. Notre Dame has already beaten Clemson once in an epic overtime game in South Bend and may have a good enough resume to play in a semifinal even with a loss to the Tigers.
Florida Gators (+900)
If you're betting on a long shot, these odds for Florida are ripe for the picking. Should the Gators upset Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, they're in the playoff with a chance to show what they've got in a semifinal appearance vs. Notre Dame, Clemson or Ohio State. Heisman frontrunner Kyle Trask will be the best quarterback Alabama has faced this season and should test a talented secondary that, at times, has been susceptible to big plays.
Texas A&M Aggies (+3000)
Ranked No. 5 in this week's playoff poll, the Aggies are going to need help to reach the playoff. And oddsmakers agree that getting there and winning it is a longshot. Losing this weekend's game vs. Ole Miss due to COVID-19 isn't as critical for Texas A&M as what happens in respective conference title games in the SEC and ACC. Should Alabama blow out Florida and Notre Dame stay unbeaten vs. Clemson, Texas A&M should get in.
Indiana Hoosiers (+3000)
Unless the Big Ten reverses course and puts Ohio State in its championship game, the Hoosiers have to be the favorite to be crowned champions, right? It works a bit different in the eyes of the selection committee however, which is why you see Indiana so low in terms of odds. Ohio State doesn't have to win the Big Ten to be voted in the final four and given the Buckeyes' head to head win over Indiana this season and unblemished record, the Hoosiers jumped over their division rival isn't going to happen.
Brad Crawford reports at www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
