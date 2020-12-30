CLEMSON FOOTBALL: OC Elliott to miss Sugar Bowl

All eyes will be on New Orleans on Friday as No. 2 Clemson takes on No. 3 Ohio State in the highly anticipated rematch of last season's thrilling win for the Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl. One big question that many experts have is whether Ohio State's defense can contain the Tigers' Trevor Lawrence-led offense, as Notre Dame was unable to do so in the ACC Championship game.

There's a major development on that front.

Clemson Offensive Coordinator and Running Backs Coach Tony Elliott will be unavailable for the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Friday, Jan. 1, while in COVID-19 protocols, Clemson announced. Elliott is not traveling with the team to New Orleans on Wednesday.

This week, Elliott discussed last year's matchup with the Buckeyes and said he feels that the Tigers' top offensive pieces can play even better this time around. It was not immediately clear who will step in for Elliott.

"Really, the wide receivers, the interior of the offensive line, Travis [Etienne] in pass protection, we put a couple of balls in jeopardy in the passing game," Elliott said. "Fortunately, we were able to put enough plays in the end to win the game. Everybody will be challenged to play better because we know they're going to come in and they want it just as bad as we do, and we're going to have to execute."

"Biggest thing for us is making sure that we don't try and do too much, but we're well aware of the things we need to improve upon, and then have the right state of mind. Because last year, I think going into it, they came out and they punched us in the mouth. It's been a while since we've been in a heavyweight fight. In reference to last season, it bloodied our nose. It took us a little while to rebound and then really kick it in gear."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0