CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Nothing 'massive' on offense so far in '21

CLEMSON — No. 9 Clemson can't find the end zone, something that had come so easily for the Tigers the past few seasons.

Clemson (2-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) was among top five in points scored from 2018-20, averaging almost 44 points a game. That's not been the case this season. The Tigers have managed only 17 points combined in their two contests against Power Five conference teams, including a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday where they were favored by four touchdowns.

“Critical penalties and missed opportunities,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “It almost cost us big time.”

If things don't improve, it could cost the Tigers their perch atop the ACC. Clemson has slid from No. 3 in August to nearly out of the top 10 — and far out of position for a seventh consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers look to gear things up when they head to North Carolina State (2-1). The Wolfpack are opening ACC play on Saturday.

It's been a frustrating start for Clemson, which has grown accustomed to mauling opponents who can't keep up. A season ago, they defeated the Yellow Jackets 73-7, yet needed a goal-line stand in the closing seconds to escape with the win.