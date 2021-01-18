CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Nolan Turner returning for 2021

Clemson got a huge boost Sunday night when free safety Nolan Turner announced on his personal Instagram account that he would return for the 2021 season.

The Tigers will bring back all 11 starters on the defensive side of the ball, as Turner and linebacker James Skalski will both be sixth-year seniors who chose to take advantage of the NCAA’s free year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turner enjoyed a breakout 2020 campaign at Clemson. In 11 games, he made 53 tackles (six for loss) with three interceptions and two passes defended. Turner had three interceptions total in his previous two seasons at Clemson. He was named a second-team All-ACC selection this season.

Turner was ejected for targeting during Clemson’s ACC Championship game win over Notre Dame. He ended up missing the first half of the Allstate Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State. Ahead of that contest, head coach Dabo Swinney detailed how much they’d miss him and how important he was to the defense.