CLEMSON FOOTBALL: No shortage of trash talk for semifinal

Second-ranked Clemson and third-ranked Ohio State are set to meet in the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second straight season. Last year, the matchup ended in a thrilling victory for the Tigers, and Ohio State will look for revenge on New Year's night.
There’s been no shortage of subtle trash talk in the last handful of weeks.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said two weeks ago that he believes the Buckeyes should be held out of the playoff due to having only played six games.
The latest bit came this past week when Swinney said he believes Clemson has a game=planning advantage over Ohio State.
Then Buckeyes' offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson issued his own thought Wednesday morning.
"Oh, yeah, absolutely — I think any time that you are playing someone that you have some familiarity with, that's a positive," Swinney said on ACC Network’s Packer and Durham Tuesday morning. "You can look back at tape where you matched up and just like playing an opponent every year, you can look back at your last year's game and you have different people and things like that, but you can still get a feel.
"Plus, obviously, you're going to study their games this year. That'll be a quick study for us. There were only six. So that'll be a little bit easier. Typically, you're going into these games, you've got 13 games to study. So it won't be as daunting of a task there. But yeah, we're familiar with them, they're familiar with us and we look forward to it."
Noticing the second part of Swinney's answer, Packer pressed in a follow-up question, and Swinney doubled-down.
"Well, I mean, from a process standpoint, absolutely," Swinney said, "because, like I said, typically you have 13 games. Like, they're going to have to study 11 games. You've got to study every play — offense, defense, special teams. You're studying every play. Plus, you're going back to last year. So it does make it a little easier because there's not as much tape to pour through.
"You can't make it up. There's only six games."
In response, Wilson took to Twitter and joked about Swinney’s answer.
"No Doubt about it @ClemsonFB - Yesterday @angiekwils & I Shared Our 25th Anniversary - Unfortunately I was stuck in the Office Burning the Midnight Oil Studying the @CitadelFootball Game Tape.
"Missed Out on a Great Night with my Lovely Bride - Got Some Great Triple Option Plays!"
Clemson, of course, handled FCS member The Citadel back in September by a score of 49-0.
Swinney's belief of where Ohio State should stand surfaced yet again when his ballot for the USA TODAY Coaches Poll came out Monday and he gave the Buckeyes a No. 11 ranking.
Clemson (10-1) recorded a 34-10 win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game, and Ohio State (6-0) did the same with a 22-10 Big Ten Championship Game victory against Northwestern.
