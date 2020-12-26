CLEMSON FOOTBALL: No shortage of trash talk for semifinal

Second-ranked Clemson and third-ranked Ohio State are set to meet in the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second straight season. Last year, the matchup ended in a thrilling victory for the Tigers, and Ohio State will look for revenge on New Year's night.

There’s been no shortage of subtle trash talk in the last handful of weeks.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said two weeks ago that he believes the Buckeyes should be held out of the playoff due to having only played six games.

The latest bit came this past week when Swinney said he believes Clemson has a game=planning advantage over Ohio State.

Then Buckeyes' offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson issued his own thought Wednesday morning.

"Oh, yeah, absolutely — I think any time that you are playing someone that you have some familiarity with, that's a positive," Swinney said on ACC Network’s Packer and Durham Tuesday morning. "You can look back at tape where you matched up and just like playing an opponent every year, you can look back at your last year's game and you have different people and things like that, but you can still get a feel.