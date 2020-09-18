CLEMSON FOOTBALL: No. 1 Tigers look to stay perfect and healthy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clemson is looking to stay perfect early in the remade, coronavirus-impacted season.

The Tigers will also look to stay healthy in their lone non-conference game as they will have a week off on Sept. 26 before resuming Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Citadel is seeking the biggest upset in its long football history. It will be the third time in six years the Bulldogs will have faced the No. 1 team after Florida State in 2014 and Alabama in 2018.

Key matchup

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence against The Citadel's secondary. Lawrence completed 22 of 28 passes for 351 yards in the season-opening victory at Wake Forest and the Bulldogs must slow down that air attack if they hope to keep things close. Linebacker Willie Eubanks III had 12 tackles for The Citadel in a 27-6 loss last week to South Florida. He'll likely need even more to contain Clemson's fast, long receivers.

Players to watch

The Citadel: K Colby Kintner is a freshman who hit two field goals of 41 and 45 yards in the South Florida loss. It's the first time since 2015 a Bulldogs kicker had two 40-plus yard field goals in a game.