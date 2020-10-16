CLEMSON FOOTBALL: No. 1 Tigers are measuring stick for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker said Lawrence is "a generational talent."

"Like any quarterback he is human and does make mistakes," Thacker said. "He is not flawless, but when it comes to talent there's not a more talented young man in the country."

Chasing Sims

Georgia Tech has allowed only two sacks. Clemson's defense has 18 sacks, tied for second in the nation. Sims, who leads the Yellow Jackets with 251 yards rushing, is difficult to catch. Sims threw three interceptions in a 37-20 loss at Syracuse on Sept. 26 but kept the ball on runs instead of forcing bad passes against Louisville.

Happy anniversary

It was 12 years ago this week that Swinney, then the receivers coach, was called into the athletic director's office and told he was Clemson's interim head coach. It has been a run of unmatched success for the Tigers since and Swinney was reminded about it by his wife last Monday night.

"Ironically, we were playing Georgia Tech," Swinney recalled. "Hopefully, we can get a different result 12 years later." The Yellow Jackets spoiled Swinney's debut with a 21-17 victory.

Key matchup