CLEMSON FOOTBALL: New leader in Heisman Trophy odds

Should we go ahead and host this season's Heisman Trophy ceremony via Zoom live from Tuscaloosa?
There's a chance top-ranked Alabama could put three players on many of the final ballot from voters following a head-turning performance in Saturday's SEC Championship Game victory over Florida.
Running back Najee Harris took center stage after scoring a title game record-setting five touchdowns, offsetting matching elite-level outings from Heisman candidate teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith. Then there's Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who nearly willed his team to a victory in the fourth quarter and left it all on the field after another multiscore day.
How close is the Heisman race heading into the final vote? ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes there's a fifth candidate in the mix, a familiar name, who could be the winner.
According to updated odds from the experts at SportsLine, the vote is too close to call approaching the deadline. This season's trophy presentation has been moved back from its traditional December date to Jan. 5, 2021, with the finalists set to be revealed on Christmas Eve.
Here's a look at updated Heisman odds entering Monday's deadline for voting via SportsLine oddsmakers:
NAJEE HARRIS, ALABAMA (LAST WEEK: N/A; NOW: +2500)
2020 numbers: 1,262 yards rushing, 24 TDs; 316 yards receiving, 3 TDs
The word: From off the board to in the final mix, five touchdowns against Florida in the SEC title game will do that for Alabama ball carrier Najee Harris. The nation's touchdown leader with 27 this season, Harris has been a weapon with the ball in his hands via carries or catches out of the backfield. His 178 yards rushing vs. the Gators marked his fourth 100-yard game this fall.
Former Auburn coach and SEC Network analyst Gene Chizik said Harris deserves Heisman praise.
“The way he’s finished the season, he’s been a workhorse for Alabama and he’s done it every way you can do it," Chizik said over the weekend. "He’s run for tough yards, he’s in pass protection protecting Mac Jones when he needs to. He’s a great receiver coming out of the backfield or splitting him out wide. He’s done everything you can do. His NFL stock has gone through the roof, this guy is a no-brainer first round. To not put him in a Heisman conversation is just flat wrong."
KYLE TRASK, FLORIDA (LAST WEEK: +350; NOW: +2000)
The word: From frontrunner to fourth place in the Heisman odds standings in two weeks, back-to-back losses for the Gators has caused Trask's stock to plummet. He ended his season with three consecutive 400-yard games including an impressive performance vs. Alabama, but it's not going to be enough since Florida is saddled with three losses and Trask went 1-3 this season against the four best teams the Gators have faced.
TREVOR LAWRENCE, CLEMSON (LAST WEEK: +1400; NOW: +1500)
2020 numbers: 2,753 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INTs; 7 rushing TDs
The word: If the Heisman was a career achievement award, Lawrence would be this year's winner. He was the best player on the field in Saturday's ACC Championship win vs. Notre Dame, accounting for 412 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in leading the Tigers to a playoff berth. From a numbers standpoint, missing two starts this season was critical to Lawrence's campaign and likely proved too much ground to make up for the decorated junior.
After the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said it would be a, “crying shame,” for Lawrence to not win the Heisman Trophy.
“Here’s what I would say,” Swinney began. “It would be a crying shame if the Heisman didn’t attach their name to Trevor Lawrence. That would be a shame. I know that’s become a stat award, but if you watch college football and you don’t know this is the best player in the country, I don’t know what you’re looking at. So, to me, the Heisman should want their name attached to Trevor Lawrence. That’s what I’ve got to say about that guy.”
MAC JONES, ALABAMA (LAST WEEK: -225; NOW: +160)
2020 numbers: 3,739 yards, 32 TDs, 4 INT
The word: Jones was the new Heisman frontrunner heading into his finale and threw five touchdown passes against the Gators, but it might not be enough. Arguably this season's most surprising elite player in college football, Jones has been terrific as Alabama's facilitator under center and will be announced as a finalist this week.
DEVONTA SMITH, ALABAMA (LAST WEEK: +450; NOW: -170)
2020 numbers: 98 catches, 1,511 yards, 17 TDs; punt return TD
The word: The new frontrunner heading into the final vote, Smith is trying to become the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard in 1991. Smith was incredible against Florida, recording a game-high 15 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns, including the clincher in the fourth quarter.
Heisman winner Tim Tebow endorsed Smith for this year's trophy prior to Saturday's game and explained his reasoning.
“What I want to highlight about DeVonta is yes he’s great and he’s been consistent, but he’s also at his best in the biggest moments,” Tebow said. “You want to talk about A&M, DeVonta stepped up. When the game was close last week against Arkansas, DeVonta takes the punt return back. Against Georgia, he’s doing their DBs nasty early in the game to keep them in it and then keeping them in it in the second half.
"That’s what I love about this kid, it’s that the moment has never been too big. His entire career, including a national championship just over there, the moment was never too big. That’s what I look for in a Heisman candidate -- is someone in the biggest moments -- that’s when they’re at their best.”
