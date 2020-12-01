CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 'Natural-born leader' Rencher wins Disney Spirit Award

“Darien is a true inspiration to his team and community,” Kelley said. “On and off the field, he has been a voice for change and unity, and we couldn’t be more proud to recognize him as the 2020 recipient of the Disney Spirit Award.”

“Dreams come true. As a young kid, I grew up around this area, and to see all the things that I thought were setbacks, the Lord used them for major comebacks in my life,’’ Rencher said. “This moment wouldn’t be what it is without all the moments that came before it, and I know this moment will lead to another moment. I feel like one of the highest human acts is to inspire people to do something good. To know that I inspired people makes me thankful for the entire journey.”

Rencher has long been a vocal advocate for improving the lives of those in the African American community. He mentors young people in his hometown and at his church, and is well-known for giving inspiring pregame speeches back in his high school football days. Those close to him say he is simply a natural-born leader.

“He has the gift of wisdom and discernment like no other person I’ve seen,’’ said his mother, Tara Sally.

Rencher joins 24 past honorees, including Casey O’Brien (University of Minnesota, 2019), Tyler Trent (Purdue University, 2018), James Conner (University of Pittsburgh, 2016), Bob Stoops and Sterling Shepard (University of Oklahoma, 2014), Nate Boyer (University of Texas, 2012), Carson Tinker and the entire University of Alabama football team (2011), Mark Herzlich (Boston College, 2009) and Tim Tebow (University of Florida, 2008), among others. The award was first given in 1996 to Rossville High School’s Daniel Huffman.

