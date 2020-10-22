CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence, Tigers keep foot on gas, Herbstreit says

“The one thing you can push back against Trevor Lawrence was that he was surrounded by an all-star cast of characters at wide receiver,” McElroy said on ESPN’s morning show Get Up! “Well, that is no longer the case. His best receiver in Tee Higgins is in the NFL and he also lost Justyn Ross before the season to an injury.

“He is having to rely on guys that maybe aren’t top billing. He has only elevated his play even higher. He has left absolutely no doubt that he is the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. I think the way he brought the rest of the team up around him and his productivity and NFL level accuracy has been on full display. He has been truly amazing in the first few games of this season.”

Lawrence has thrown just 40 incompletions in five games. The type of accuracy has already secured his place among the top quarterbacks available in the 2021 NFL Draft.

If he continues his torrid pace, Lawrence will lock up the top selection in the draft, according to McElroy.

“You only expect as Clemson always does they get better as the season goes along,” McElroy said. “If he gets better from where he is at right now, look out college football world. Trevor Lawrence is going to take home the Heisman and be very wealthy come next April.”