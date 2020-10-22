CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence, Tigers keep foot on gas, Herbstreit says

The No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers are 5-0 after another dominant win a week ago. The Tigers put up 671 yards of total offense in a 73-7 win over Georgia Tech.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of 32 passes for 404 yards and five touchdowns with one interception before he was pulled out of the game. During the team’s final offensive drive, coach Dabo Swinney put in punter and former Calhoun Academy quarterback Will Spiers at quarterback.
Spiers completed two of three passes for 13 yards. On the latest edition of the CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi, Kirk Herbstreit talked about what makes Clemson so special.
“When you put your punter in at quarterback, that tells you where they are in every aspect and every phase,” Herbstreit said. “I continue to marvel at how they don’t take weeks. They don’t let the headlines and the ‘atta boys’ and the pats on the back allow them to take the foot off the gas. I don’t care who you are and what level of football, you have to appreciate the consistency.”
So far this season, Lawrence is completing 73% of his passes for 1,544 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception. The Tigers sit atop the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and Lawrence is looking like a Heisman front-runner this season.
Without the usual talent within the receiving corps, Lawrence has taken full control of the Tigers' offense and thrived. According to ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy, it is the best Lawrence has looked in his career.
“The one thing you can push back against Trevor Lawrence was that he was surrounded by an all-star cast of characters at wide receiver,” McElroy said on ESPN’s morning show Get Up! “Well, that is no longer the case. His best receiver in Tee Higgins is in the NFL and he also lost Justyn Ross before the season to an injury.
“He is having to rely on guys that maybe aren’t top billing. He has only elevated his play even higher. He has left absolutely no doubt that he is the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. I think the way he brought the rest of the team up around him and his productivity and NFL level accuracy has been on full display. He has been truly amazing in the first few games of this season.”
Lawrence has thrown just 40 incompletions in five games. The type of accuracy has already secured his place among the top quarterbacks available in the 2021 NFL Draft.
If he continues his torrid pace, Lawrence will lock up the top selection in the draft, according to McElroy.
“You only expect as Clemson always does they get better as the season goes along,” McElroy said. “If he gets better from where he is at right now, look out college football world. Trevor Lawrence is going to take home the Heisman and be very wealthy come next April.”
His offensive coordinator Tony Elliott agrees. Elliott believes Lawrence is playing at the highest level and guiding the Tigers this season.
“It's the highest level of football I've seen out of him, but it's what I think he expects and what everybody in our building expects out of him,” Elliott said.
