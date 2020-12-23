CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence named ACC Player of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been voted the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year after leading the Tigers to their sixth consecutive league title and sixth straight College Football Playoff selection.
Notre Dame senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors after keying the Fighting Irish to an unbeaten regular season and a CFP berth.
The ACC’s 2020 season award winners were chosen by a vote of a select 49-member media panel and the league’s 15 head coaches.
Also recognized as the 2020 ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Lawrence has a 34-1 career mark. The Cartersville, Georgia, native stands as the winningest starting quarterback in Clemson history and owns the best record by an FBS starting quarterback since Division I split in 1978.
The only starting quarterback to win three ACC Football Championship Games, Lawrence enters the CFP as the third-leading passer in Clemson history (9,698 yards) and ranks fourth all-time among ACC players with 88 career touchdown passes.
Clemson becomes the first school to claim three consecutive overall ACC Player of the Year honors with Lawrence’s selection, following those of Tiger teammate Travis Etienne in both 2018 and 2019. Clemson has claimed 12 total overall ACC Player of the Year awards, including four of the last six.
Etienne was second in this year's voting and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was third.
The ACC Defensive Player of the Year recognition is the second major honor of the week for Owusu-Koramoah, who on Monday became the second consecutive ACC linebacker to be named winner of the Butkus Award.
Owusu-Koramoah has registered 56 tackles in 11 games, tying for the team lead on a unit that ranks second in the ACC in yards allowed (335.5 per game) and scoring defense (18.6 ppg).
Meanwhile, Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams has been voted the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Rookie of the Year.
Clemson tackle Bryan Bresee received the nod as the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Bresee earned first-team All-ACC honors after helping the Tigers (10-1) to their sixth consecutive ACC Football Championship and a No. 2 CFP seed.
One of the leading pass rushers on a Clemson squad that ranks second in the nation with 44 quarterback sacks, Bresee has dropped opposing quarterbacks three times. He has recorded one safety while breaking up two passes and forcing one fumble. The Damascus, Maryland, native’s blocked field goal in the season opener versus Wake Forest was the Tigers’ first since the 2018 season.
Bresee and the Clemson defense rank ninth nationally in rushing defense (99.8 yards per game) and sixth in total defense (298.5 ypg).