CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence named ACC Player of the Year

Etienne was second in this year's voting and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was third.

The ACC Defensive Player of the Year recognition is the second major honor of the week for Owusu-Koramoah, who on Monday became the second consecutive ACC linebacker to be named winner of the Butkus Award.

Owusu-Koramoah has registered 56 tackles in 11 games, tying for the team lead on a unit that ranks second in the ACC in yards allowed (335.5 per game) and scoring defense (18.6 ppg).

Meanwhile, Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams has been voted the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Rookie of the Year.

Clemson tackle Bryan Bresee received the nod as the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Bresee earned first-team All-ACC honors after helping the Tigers (10-1) to their sixth consecutive ACC Football Championship and a No. 2 CFP seed.

One of the leading pass rushers on a Clemson squad that ranks second in the nation with 44 quarterback sacks, Bresee has dropped opposing quarterbacks three times. He has recorded one safety while breaking up two passes and forcing one fumble. The Damascus, Maryland, native’s blocked field goal in the season opener versus Wake Forest was the Tigers’ first since the 2018 season.

Bresee and the Clemson defense rank ninth nationally in rushing defense (99.8 yards per game) and sixth in total defense (298.5 ypg).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0