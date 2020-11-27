CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence may be playing last home game; network changes to ABC

Last month, Lawrence was less committal on the NFL, saying he has options that include staying in college. Still, he will take the traditional solo run down Clemson's iconic hill on Senior Day before facing the Panthers.

“It's really changed my life being here,” Lawrence said. “There's going to be a lot of emotions, I don't know how strong they'll be when I'm up there” on the hill.

On the field, fans should expect the same, calm precision Lawrence has shown throughout his career. He was a Heisman Trophy frontrunner before his COVID-19 diagnosis, yet has faded from the spotlight with his time on the sidelines.

Lawrence and the Tigers won't have it easy against the Panthers, who enter Saturday's matchup with the league's top defense. Pittsburgh leads the country in tackles for loss per game and has three players among ACC's top five in that category this season.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi understands his team will have play at or above its level thus far to slow down Clemson's Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

“We know Trevor Lawrence and Etienne on offense are explosive,” he said.

Some other things to watch when Pittsburgh visits Clemson:

COVID-19 fallout