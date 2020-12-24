CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence is Heisman finalist

Lawrence led Clemson to a 9-0 record in his nine starts this season, improving to 34-1 for his career. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Lawrence's .971 winning percentage as a starter is the best among all FBS quarterbacks with at least 30 career starts, surpassing Miami's Ken Dorsey, who went 38-2 (.950) from 1999-2002, and USC's Matt Leinart, who was 37-2 (.949) from 2003-05.

Despite missing two games with COVID-19, Lawrence has completed 198-of-286 passes (69.2 percent) this season for 2,753 yards with 22 passing touchdowns against only four interceptions, resulting in a career-best pass efficiency rating of 172.67. Lawrence has also rushed for 211 yards on 58 carries with seven rushing touchdowns, joining Texas' Sam Ehlinger and Louisville's Malik Cunningham as one of only three Power Five quarterbacks to record at least 20 passing touchdowns and at least seven rushing touchdowns this season.

Lawrence has led the nation’s fourth-ranked scoring offense (44.9 points per game) and seventh-ranked passing attack (343.8), both totals exceeding Clemson’s output during Watson’s 2016 season as the Heisman runner-up. Lawrence and the Tigers are presently ranked No. 2 in the country, as Clemson will make its record sixth straight College Football Playoff appearance on Friday, Jan. 1 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.