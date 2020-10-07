CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence highest graded QB since Andrew Luck

“You look at these games coming up with Miami, Notre Dame and moving forward if they get into that final four, which they should, we will see how he plays on the big stage.”

Lawrence has gotten off to a strong start this season. He has completed 73.3% of his passes and threw for 848 yards. He also tossed seven touchdowns and has not thrown an interception in three games.

The talented signal-caller is on pace to eclipse 3,000 yards passing for the third time in his collegiate career.

NFL teams like the New York Jets and New York Giants have started 0-4 this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-3 and could be in play atop the NFL Draft board.

Those franchises could look to upgrade their quarterback position if their season does not turn around.

Regardless of who selects first overall, Kiper said that Lawrence should be locked into the top choice.

“Trevor Lawrence with the talent he has is certainly locked into that No. 1 pick regardless of what happens the rest of the year assuming he plays like Trevor Lawrence is capable of playing,” Kiper said.