CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence highest graded QB since Andrew Luck

As the NFL wraps up the first quarter of the 2020 season, the race for the No. 1 spot in the 2021 NFL Draft has become apparent.
The likely contenders will be vying for projected top draft prospect Trevor Lawrence. The Clemson product fits the mold of the prototypical NFL quarterback and possesses the arm talent to be the face of an NFL franchise.
Lawrence has done it all in his collegiate career. He has won a College Football Playoffs national championship and guided Clemson to a 32-1 record in three seasons. His ability to stretch the field and make plays on the move has made him a desirable prospect for quarterback-needy teams in the league.
According to ESPN draft insider Mel Kiper Jr., Lawrence is considered the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012. Kiper believes Lawrence is a lock to be the top overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Kiper addressed Lawrence and his NFL Draft projections on ESPN’s Get Up! on Tuesday morning.
“He is an Andrew Luck type and he is locked in no matter what happens to that No. 1 spot,” Kiper said. “I say that because he did not look good against LSU. It was a 48.6% (completion rate) as that defense got the best of Trevor Lawrence. Ohio State got the best of him until Shaun Wade was ejected for that targeting penalty.
“You look at these games coming up with Miami, Notre Dame and moving forward if they get into that final four, which they should, we will see how he plays on the big stage.”
Lawrence has gotten off to a strong start this season. He has completed 73.3% of his passes and threw for 848 yards. He also tossed seven touchdowns and has not thrown an interception in three games.
The talented signal-caller is on pace to eclipse 3,000 yards passing for the third time in his collegiate career.
NFL teams like the New York Jets and New York Giants have started 0-4 this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-3 and could be in play atop the NFL Draft board.
Those franchises could look to upgrade their quarterback position if their season does not turn around.
Regardless of who selects first overall, Kiper said that Lawrence should be locked into the top choice.
“Trevor Lawrence with the talent he has is certainly locked into that No. 1 pick regardless of what happens the rest of the year assuming he plays like Trevor Lawrence is capable of playing,” Kiper said.
Fellow ESPN analyst Todd McShay agrees. He has Lawrence ranked high on his list among top quarterbacks of recent drafts. He loves his ability to lead an offense and knows that his qualities in the huddle will translate to the next level.
“He has the highest grade I have given to a quarterback since Andrew Luck going back to 2012,” McShay said. “Physically he is everything you look for in terms of big arm and stability. He is strong and durable throughout his career. You look at his ability to extend plays and also his poise and the way he carries himself. It is always right down the middle with him. ... That to me is exactly what you want in a quarterback.”
