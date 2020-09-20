CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence explains offseason changes

CLEMSON -- Every drive that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence led on Saturday vs. The Citadel ended in a touchdown.
Lawrence, who played into the early minutes of the second quarter before sitting the rest of the day, was 8-of-9 for 168 yards and three touchdowns. He added a two-yard rushing touchdown. The lone incompletion was a drop.
The primary takeaways from Lawrence's virtual postgame media availability are:
- On his production in limited playing time:
"That might have been my most efficient day since I've been here. It was just fun. I felt like our first group especially was really ready and we just owned the plan. A lot of us obviously came out midway through that second quarter. I think a lot of the young guys stepped in and played well, but as a whole we've got to build on our depth. It's been good to have two games now where we've taken care of business early on, so our younger guys could get some reps. It's going to be good for us to build that depth and that quality depth."
- On what's working differently for him this season compared to last year:
"I think every year is different. But my mindset and focus level and the little details of the game are a lot better now than they were, and I've gotten a lot smarter. I've also simplified things and I'm not trying to do too much and I'm taking what's there. Moving the ball consistently, that's one of my goals. Just going back to the basics and taking whatever the defense is giving me."
- On if he tweaked anything motion-wise:
"Trying to always keep the ball high when I'm holding it, sometimes I would tend to drop it a little bit. So that's something I'm trying to do is see it up. But other than that, footwork stuff I changed a little bit.
"Getting a lot of reps is the main thing. As far as my motion, didn't really change anything, but I think getting a lot of reps in the offseason really helped a lot. Having that time... we didn't necessarily have workouts because of COVID, but a few of the guys were able to get together and get some timing down. And then me just getting a lot of reps in and making sure I was in good spot when we started camp. And then in camp, I think we did a really good job of taking advantage of all the time we had. And really made every rep like game reps. I think we practiced really well, and you're seeing that in games."
- On switching his stagger foot:
"In general I switched my stagger this offseason. I think it makes it more efficient on quicker throws having my right foot back. Also on drop back, I feel like I have a better base doing that. Coach [Brandon] Streeter and I talked a lot about it in the offseason and have just been messing around with it, and I think it's working well.
"I think playing the quarterback position, the pre-snap intensity as far as your reads and keys are so important and then your post-snap recognition, I think that's where I've gotten a lot better this year is being really locked into my certain keys and reacting post-snap and knowing the plan like the back of my hand, I think that's where I've gotten a lot better."
Anna Hickey reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!