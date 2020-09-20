CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence explains offseason changes

On if he tweaked anything motion-wise:

"Trying to always keep the ball high when I'm holding it, sometimes I would tend to drop it a little bit. So that's something I'm trying to do is see it up. But other than that, footwork stuff I changed a little bit.

"Getting a lot of reps is the main thing. As far as my motion, didn't really change anything, but I think getting a lot of reps in the offseason really helped a lot. Having that time... we didn't necessarily have workouts because of COVID, but a few of the guys were able to get together and get some timing down. And then me just getting a lot of reps in and making sure I was in good spot when we started camp. And then in camp, I think we did a really good job of taking advantage of all the time we had. And really made every rep like game reps. I think we practiced really well, and you're seeing that in games."

On switching his stagger foot:

"In general I switched my stagger this offseason. I think it makes it more efficient on quicker throws having my right foot back. Also on drop back, I feel like I have a better base doing that. Coach [Brandon] Streeter and I talked a lot about it in the offseason and have just been messing around with it, and I think it's working well.