CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence everything NFL team wants in QB, Swinney says

CLEMSON -- Are NFL teams tanking for Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence? Through Week 5, three teams — the New York Giants and Jets and Atlanta Falcons — each have an 0-5 record.

Whether or not tanking is actually taking place, only those teams know the answer. But however anyone arrives at drafting Lawrence, head coach Dabo Swinney made the pitch for them to do so.

"Well, I don't have any thoughts about the New York stuff but as far as Trevor as a quarterback prospect, I don't know what you could want that he doesn't possess," Swinney said during a weekly press conference with the media Tuesday, specifically asked about the New York teams making a move for Lawrence.

"So that's the best way I can answer that. I mean, there's nothing — there's nothing that you could desire to have in a quarterback that's not there. You want size? You got it. You want a guy that could run? You got it. You want a guy that has great football IQ? You got it.

"You want a guy that's a great leader? You got it. You want a guy that loves to work, loves to prepare, same guy every day? You got it. You want a boy that's humble? You got it. You want a guy that makes everybody else better, doesn't ask anything more from anybody that he's willing to give? You got it.