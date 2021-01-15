CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Justyn Ross says he will be back to play senior year

“They were very pleased with the healing of the area, still not quite 100% but it's, I think ahead of what they could have expected. So I think, just that first thing he's in first box and the kinematic test, I think he's in a pretty good place and then they, they just want to see 100% healing. You know, when he goes back but it was very positive and very thankful for that. He's in good spirits and hopefully, you know, just continue to move forward in a positive way.

“And I'll tell you, I just can't say enough about [leading neuroscientist] Dr. Okonkwo, the job he's done. He's an amazing doctor and Justin's got a lot of confidence in him, and he's got a lot of confidence in himself and again, if y'all could see Justin everyday practice, it's unbelievable. He does everything, except get tackled. He looks great in practice, and you know doing all the things that they allow him to do is in full pads. Again, he doesn't get hit, or anything like that. He's not in competitive situations but does all the routes and drill work and those type of things and he looks great. But you know his injury is one that that we're going to be very cautious with and hopefully, he'll keep moving in a very positive direction and he'll get a full release somewhere in the near future.”