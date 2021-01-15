CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Justyn Ross says he will be back to play senior year

CLEMSON -- Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross announced via social media on Thursday night that he's returning to Clemson for his senior season.
There was consideration that Ross might forgo the 2021 season at Clemson in favor of entering the 2021 NFL Draft.
Ross missed 2020 following surgery to address a congenital fusion in his spine, a condition he was born with but only revealed itself last spring during a practice in which it was initially thought that Ross suffered a stinger in his neck area. But the next day, team doctors said X-rays revealed the issue, which Swinney said Ross has had since birth without being aware of it.
Ross had an important doctor's appointment in Pittsburgh last month. It was a check-up that could've given Ross the good news that he could play football again. A Clemson official said Thursday night that Ross still has additional clearances before being granted the green light, but he's on the right track to playing again.
“It was a great trip for Justyn,” Swinney said in December. “We're still waiting on a couple of bits of information from the doctor up there. But it was a very positive trip. There's basically, where he is right now there's kind of, I guess two big boxes that have to be checked for him for them to, say, all right, go get it. But I think they were very pleased with what they saw and, the first big box is this test that they put him through I want to say kinematic or kinematic testing. Basically, measuring his movements before surgery and now postsurgery.
“They were very pleased with the healing of the area, still not quite 100% but it's, I think ahead of what they could have expected. So I think, just that first thing he's in first box and the kinematic test, I think he's in a pretty good place and then they, they just want to see 100% healing. You know, when he goes back but it was very positive and very thankful for that. He's in good spirits and hopefully, you know, just continue to move forward in a positive way.
“And I'll tell you, I just can't say enough about [leading neuroscientist] Dr. Okonkwo, the job he's done. He's an amazing doctor and Justin's got a lot of confidence in him, and he's got a lot of confidence in himself and again, if y'all could see Justin everyday practice, it's unbelievable. He does everything, except get tackled. He looks great in practice, and you know doing all the things that they allow him to do is in full pads. Again, he doesn't get hit, or anything like that. He's not in competitive situations but does all the routes and drill work and those type of things and he looks great. But you know his injury is one that that we're going to be very cautious with and hopefully, he'll keep moving in a very positive direction and he'll get a full release somewhere in the near future.”
Swinney said Ross would not participate in contact drills this spring, but the hope is he could be fully cleared to play by the fall.
“I do believe Ross will play again,” Swinney said. “He's not gonna play (in 2020), that's never been any consideration. I know some people have speculated on that, but that's never been part of the equation. Our goal was to get him back for spring practice if he came back. He still could, you know if they clear him, I mean he could go pro.
“But our goal, if he came back here, was to get him out there for spring ball and be cleared. Kind of the Mike Williams plan, you know Mike went through the spring, we didn't let him get tackled and things like that. Then he came back and had a great year. So that's our plan for him if he comes back, but you know he's still got to make that decision. But I am incredibly encouraged and hopeful, based on you know where he is right now.”
Ross appeared in 29 games with two starts over his first two seasons with the Tigers, hauling in 112 receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns.
A former four-star recruit out of Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., Ross was ranked as the No. 45 overall prospect and No. 7 wide receiver in the country for the 2018 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was the top-ranked player in Alabama.
In addition to Ross, Clemson is also returning wide receivers Joseph Ngata, Frank Ladson, Brannon Spector, E.J. Williams, and Ajou Ajou. Freshmen Dacari Collins, Beaux Collins, and Troy Stellato enrolled at Clemson earlier this month as members of Clemson's 2021 signing class.