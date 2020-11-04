CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 'Just the beginning' for QB D.J. Uiagalelei

It’s Monday evening, and Dave Uiagalelei is still trying to dig out of a 460-text avalanche via his phone over the weekend.
In the hours after his son made his starting debut for the No. 1 Clemson Tigers, throwing for 342 yards and spearheading an 18-point comeback vs. Boston College, Dave’s phone would not stop buzzing about D.J.
Calls came in, too. A celebrity body guard for over a decade, he got congrats from millionaires and family members alike. One such congratulation came from Big Percy, Snoop Dogg’s longtime manager, and a friend of Dave’s since middle school.
“Dave, I just wanted you to know: You planed this whole thing. I saw this from Day 1, this was your plan,” Big Percy said.
The elder Uiagalelei, known as "Big Dave," pushes back on the idea his son’s coming-out-moment, stepping in for a COVID-positive Trevor Lawrence, is about him. It’s his son, the No. 2 overall player in the 2020 Top247, who’s finally showing the world at large what he’s capable of.
But Dave also isn’t afraid to say what he’s known since a 2-year-old D.J. tossed dimes in the yard.
“What I’m saying is, my goal for my son is what he did this past weekend,” Dave Uiagalelei told 247Sports. “It’s just the beginning. I just knew my son was going to do amazing things when he got older. I definitely won’t be a LaVar Ball and say my kid will be better than (Tom) Brady and all that bull crap. I’m not like that. You see that with my kid, who is so humble.
“He’s not a guy who likes the red-carpet treatments. He asks where the line is so he can wait his turn. He wants to earn it.”
It’s just one writer’s thoughts, but Dave isn’t exaggerating his son’s humility. I met D.J. at the 2020 All-American Bowl, and he chopped it up with everyone he met, like they were the most important person in the room. D.J. and I talked about NFL games for 10 minutes. He thanked some 15 247Sports employees personally before he left the room.
This isn’t someone in a hurry to go somewhere, even to reach his goals. Nor is this a family who attempted to rush things, even if D.J.’s growth patterns seemed to accelerate everything else.
D.J. first played tackle football in third grade. Thing is, Pop Warner leagues sort by weight. That meant an 8-year-old D.J., already 5-foot-8, 128 pounds, played up in a division filled with sixth- and seventh-graders.
Thinking back, Dave feels awful for his third-grade QB. He may have looked like a high school freshman, but he had players four or five years his senior running full speed to tackle him. Then his coach made an adjustment: D.J. would run the spread and either hand it off to the back or pick a player and throw him the ball. Didn’t take long for the third-grader to start dominating his older peers.
“You could just see him throwing 40 or 50 yards, just slinging it,” Dave Uiagalelei said.
A few years later, an eighth grade D.J. used to sit in the stands at Upland High School to watch varsity games with his dad. People would ask why he was there. Simple: Eight of his former Pop Warner teammates were seniors on that team.
Exploits like these were normal for D.J. growing up. He threw an 85-mph fastball from 60 feet as a 12-year-old. Little leaguers that age play on a mound from 46 feet out. By the time D.J. graduated from junior high he had five offers to play college football, including from USC.
Everyone wanted to offer a generational thrower of the football. That is not hyperbole, by the way. Dave says the ball comes off D.J.’s hand like a “rocket,” and he throws 80-yard-long tosses effortlessly. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott recently compared D.J.’s arm talent to Patrick Mahomes: “He can make the majority of his throws off his back foot.”
Yet patience would come to define D.J.’s path.
The Uiagaleleis opted for D.J. to attend St. John Bosco High School, a Southern California power that produced Josh Rosen earlier this decade. Bosco already had an entrenched upperclassman starter, Re-Al Mitchell. D.J. waited for a year-and-a-half before Mitchell, who’d sign with Iowa State, threw a pair of interceptions in a game with St. John’s High School. The Bosco staff inserted D.J. into the game, and D.J. led a come-from-behind victory.
Afterward, captured on the Netflix show “QB1,” D.J. said of Mitchell: “It wouldn’t have happened without Re-al. He teaches me every day. I don’t think this would’ve happened without him.”
That statement echoes D.J.’s thoughts on Lawrence following the Tigers’ win over the weekend: “I wish you could’ve been leading us today man! But I learned it all from you man. Thank you for always being there for me.”
It's obvious D.J. could have started at dozens of FBS schools this fall. Instead, he chose Clemson over West Coast overtures from programs like Oregon and USC. The Tigers’ recent QB factory played into that decision. But D.J.’s pick of Clemson was cemented when Tiger head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to D.J. about his faith: “D.J. has said he felt the holy spirit come upon him when Dabo Swinney spoke openly about his faith," Dave Uiagalelei said. "He decided right then and there.”
The presence of Lawrence, a surefire top NFL pick, could not have bothered D.J. less. Why start in Year 1 when you can learn from the top quarterback in college football? It’s all about the long game.
“He said it best, comparing it to Aaron Rogers and Brett Favre,” Dave said. “I wonder how old D.J. was when that happened? He’s such an old soul. That’s him, though. He’s so mature. He may be 19, but to me he’s 27.”
https://247sports.com/college/clemson/Article/DJ-Uiagalelei-dad-Big-Dave-Clemson-Tigers-football-quarterback-Notre-Dame-154157662/
Chris Hummer reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
