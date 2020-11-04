CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 'Just the beginning' for QB D.J. Uiagalelei

It’s Monday evening, and Dave Uiagalelei is still trying to dig out of a 460-text avalanche via his phone over the weekend.

In the hours after his son made his starting debut for the No. 1 Clemson Tigers, throwing for 342 yards and spearheading an 18-point comeback vs. Boston College, Dave’s phone would not stop buzzing about D.J.

Calls came in, too. A celebrity body guard for over a decade, he got congrats from millionaires and family members alike. One such congratulation came from Big Percy, Snoop Dogg’s longtime manager, and a friend of Dave’s since middle school.

“Dave, I just wanted you to know: You planed this whole thing. I saw this from Day 1, this was your plan,” Big Percy said.

The elder Uiagalelei, known as "Big Dave," pushes back on the idea his son’s coming-out-moment, stepping in for a COVID-positive Trevor Lawrence, is about him. It’s his son, the No. 2 overall player in the 2020 Top247, who’s finally showing the world at large what he’s capable of.

But Dave also isn’t afraid to say what he’s known since a 2-year-old D.J. tossed dimes in the yard.