CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Jets or not, Lawrence unlikely to stay a Tiger

Talk about Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 overall pick by the New York Jets has picked up steam over recent weeks.

With the Jets seemingly bound for the first pick after an 0-7 start, analysts connected the dots and figured Lawrence would be the new quarterback in green and white.

Lawrence initially commented on his future, saying he wasn’t exactly sure about declaring for the draft. This caused panic in the street about Lawrence’s future.

However, college football pundits Paul Finebaum and David Pollack don’t believe Lawrence is sticking around at the college level.

“This is not happening,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s Get Up. “Trevor is bored. He’s bored with the ACC. He’s bored winning by 8 or 9 touchdowns a game. He’s having fun. After all, what else are you supposed to do in Clemson, South Carolina, for entertainment?”

Pollack went a step forward and believes Lawrence made those comments simply because he wants to focus on the current season.