CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Jets or not, Lawrence unlikely to stay a Tiger

Talk about Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 overall pick by the New York Jets has picked up steam over recent weeks.
With the Jets seemingly bound for the first pick after an 0-7 start, analysts connected the dots and figured Lawrence would be the new quarterback in green and white.
Lawrence initially commented on his future, saying he wasn’t exactly sure about declaring for the draft. This caused panic in the street about Lawrence’s future.
However, college football pundits Paul Finebaum and David Pollack don’t believe Lawrence is sticking around at the college level.
“This is not happening,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s Get Up. “Trevor is bored. He’s bored with the ACC. He’s bored winning by 8 or 9 touchdowns a game. He’s having fun. After all, what else are you supposed to do in Clemson, South Carolina, for entertainment?”
Pollack went a step forward and believes Lawrence made those comments simply because he wants to focus on the current season.
“Before the season he made it very clear that this is my last year ... It shows that when you get the grind, you don’t want to answer questions about the outside,” Pollack said. “This is a great way to calm the noise. ‘Look, I might go pro. I don’t know what I’m going to do. Stop asking me about my future. Stop asking me if I want to play for the Jets because no, I don’t want to play for the Jets. Who the heck wants to play for the Jets?’”
During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Lawrence was asked about his future, considering he still has one year of eligibility left after the conclusion of this year’s college football season.
“I don’t know, I mean we’ll just have to see how things unfold," Lawrence said. "I think there’s a lot of factors in that. Honestly just playing this year, putting everything I have into it. Not really focusing on next year, whether I leave or stay or whatever. Obviously, I have the option to do either one.
“My mindset has been that I’m gonna move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen. So just really focused on this year and not trying to look ahead. Not trying to worry about that. Obviously, I can’t control it and really just trusting that God has a plan for me, no matter where that is. No matter where I go, whether it’s across the country, whether it’s close to home, whether I stay another year. No matter what it is we’ll work it out. So I’m not sure, that’s a tough one. But we’ll see how it all unfolds.”
Through six games this season, Lawrence has completed 70.7% of his passes for 1,833 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.
No. 1 Clemson (6-0) hosts Boston College (4-2) this Saturday at noon on ABC.
Nick Kosko reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
