CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Irish coach welcomes rematch

Notre Dame hears the chirping every year and there's nothing the Irish can do about it besides prove their worth on the field.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly wants to leave no doubt at the end of the season and said this week during an appearance on Scott Van Pelt's late-night show that his team welcomes the idea of a rematch with Clemson at full strength.

Kelly entertained a variety of questions surrounding his unbeaten and second-ranked Irish, who took out the Tigers in South Bend last month in one of college football's best games this season.

Notre Dame clinched a spot in the ACC title game on Tuesday per the league's schedule changes and tiebreaker rules.

"We recognize (Trevor Lawrence) is a great football player, and to have him on the field certainly is what you want in the championship game," Kelly said on Van Pelt's show. "You know obviously we're still dealing with (other people saying), 'You know Clemson was undermanned, they didn't have this player, they didn't have that player.'

"Our guys listen to that, so we're gonna have that challenge in front of us that we'll have to go and play very well against a team that will have all their best players."