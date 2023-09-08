It will be a quick turnaround for the Clemson football team as it prepares for its home opener against Charleston Southern Saturday.

The Tigers played Labor Day night in Durham, falling to the Duke Blue Devils 28-7. Head coach Dabo Swinney said his team has done a good job of responding to Monday’s loss.

“I’m thankful we have the short week, we can get back (to practice) and back to playing,” Swinney said at his weekly press conference Wednesday. “We’re excited to be getting in the ‘Valley’ this week and hope to have a great crowd. The guys are ready to go play again, apply the lessons from the first game and find a way to get back on track.”

Clemson was 1-of-4 inside the red zone including two fumbles and a missed kick. The Tigers had over 400 yards of total offense, and outgained Duke by nearly 50 yards.

“It was a strange game,” Swinney said. “But, there’s no gimmies in football. You have to stand there and knock in the six-inch putts. It was self-inflicted wounds, it’s that simple. (Monday) was a painful lesson.”

While Swinney said he was disappointed in the loss, he was incredibly encouraged about what he saw when he re-watched the game earlier this week.

“(We have) all the things you need to win football games,” Swinney said. “Physicality, toughness, ability to run (the football), to throw the ball, play good defense…we did all the things we need to do from that standpoint.”

Swinney was also complimentary of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley who was making his first appearance with the team since being hired in January. The Clemson offense rushed for over 200 yards and threw for over 200 yards Monday. The Tigers were previously 108-0 in games where they reached both of those marks.

“I’ll take it every week,” Swinney said of the offense. “Not much to improve on, we were balanced and moved the ball effectively. The thing we obviously have to work on is ball security. If we do what we did offensively for the rest of the year, we won’t lose another game.”

Clemson will play host to Charleston Southern for the first time in school history Saturday. The Buccaneers enter the game 1-0 after a 13-10 victory over North Greenville.

“Everything we didn’t do well (Monday) is correctable,” Swinney said. “I’m pleased with the ingredients I saw. We’ll get better, this team is made of the right stuff.”