CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Finebaum says Saban glad foe not Tigers

No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State will square off for the national championship on Monday after the Buckeyes knocked off the favored Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl.
Alabama and Clemson saw plenty of each other throughout editions of the College Football Playoff, including three matchups in the national championship.
That’s why college football radio host Paul Finebaum believes Alabama head coach Nick Saban is happier to see Ohio State in the finals. The two schools met in the semifinals in the first edition of the College Football Playoff, with Ohio State winning and eventually winning the national title over Oregon.
Speaking during his weekly spot on WJOX on Monday morning, Finebaum explained why he believes Saban will welcome facing a different opponent for college football supremacy.
“In a weird, quirky sort of way, I think deep down, Nick Saban is happier seeing Ohio State across the field than Clemson,” Finebaum said. “And it’s only because of the history. We all know Alabama and Clemson’s history. I think that’s a program down in South Carolina that knows it can beat Alabama. I don’t think what happened in 2014 has any impact on this game. This is a completely different world we’re living in.
“I think Saban will probably prefer to take his chances against Ryan Day’s team than another matchup against Dabo Swinney. Although, really, these days with Dabo Swinney, you kind of invite that challenge because you don’t know how Dabo Swinney is going to affect the outcome of the game through his mouth.”
Saban and Swinney met four times in the College Football Playoff, with the coaches splitting the meetings. But Swinney has the edge in the national championship, 2-1.
Facing Justin Fields
Alabama’ offense is probably the deadliest in the country but after Ohio State’s display against Clemson, Saban’s defense might need to conjure something up that can contain quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields stole the show, despite taking vicious shots to the ribs against the Tigers. Even Kirk Herbstreit was blown away by Fields’ historic performance.
“I’ve been following Ohio State football, really, since the mid-70s,” Herbstreit said on the broadcast. “I’m trying to think of any kind of individual performance where a guy had to gut through a performance and had six touchdown passes. I really can’t think of one. You’re right. This will be remembered, not just for the execution, but for the way he was able to fight through pain.”
The potential No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft put on a clinic throughout the night down in New Orleans. He finished the game 22 of 28 passing for 385 yards, six touchdowns, one interception and 42 rushing yards.
No. 3 Ohio State (7-0) is scheduled to take on No. 1 Alabama (12-0) in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11 down in Miami at 8 p.m.
DT Williams to transfer
Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams has entered his name in the transfer portal per 247Sports' Chris Hummer.
Williams will have two years of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.
The news of his departure is unsurprising after he elected to be honored as a senior this year on Senior Day. Williams graduated in December with a degree in communication studies.
Prior to the Ohio State game in the Sugar Bowl, Williams played 209 snaps in 10 games. He registered eight tackles. In 2019, Williams had 22 tackles. He had 11 tackles as a redshirt freshman in 2018.
DT Pinckney to transfer
Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney has entered his name in the transfer portal, a source told 247Sports.
Pinckney, who redshirted the 2016 season before playing the 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 seasons, graduated in May. He'll have one year to play one season elsewhere and will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer.
The news of Pinckney's departure is unsurprising after he elected to be honored as a senior this year on Senior Day.
The former three-star recruit hails from Beaufort and was a member of Clemson's 2016 signing class.
Rising junior Tyler Davis and sophomore Bryan Bresee, who started the 2020 season for Clemson, are apt to start at defensive tackle in 2021.
Prior to the Ohio State game in the Sugar Bowl, Pinckney played 231 snaps in 11 games in 2020. He registered 22 tackles. Pinckney entered 2020 having recorded 71 tackles (10.5 for loss), 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 857 snaps over 43 career games (13 starts).
Baylor hires Chansi Stuckey
Dave Aranda continues to reshape his offensive staff at Baylor. Shortly after hiring former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes for the same position, the program announced the hiring of former Clemson wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, who will hold the same position at Baylor.
Stuckey joins the Baylor staff following a year at Clemson where he helped his alma mater win the 2020 ACC Championship and earn its sixth consecutive College Football Playoff berth. Stuckey was at Clemson for two seasons, with the 2020 season seeing him in an offensive player development role after spending the 2019 season as a graduate assistant.
“To the entire Clemson Family, what an incredible journey this has been with you,” Stuckey wrote in a statement on Twitter. “You are my family, Clemson is my alma mater and will forever be in my heart. This is such a special place and the message of Love, Serve, Give has always been the foundation of my life. That is why I say with a grateful heart THANK YOU to everyone that has made these years unforgettable."