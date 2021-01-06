CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Finebaum says Saban glad foe not Tigers

No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State will square off for the national championship on Monday after the Buckeyes knocked off the favored Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama and Clemson saw plenty of each other throughout editions of the College Football Playoff, including three matchups in the national championship.

That’s why college football radio host Paul Finebaum believes Alabama head coach Nick Saban is happier to see Ohio State in the finals. The two schools met in the semifinals in the first edition of the College Football Playoff, with Ohio State winning and eventually winning the national title over Oregon.

Speaking during his weekly spot on WJOX on Monday morning, Finebaum explained why he believes Saban will welcome facing a different opponent for college football supremacy.

“In a weird, quirky sort of way, I think deep down, Nick Saban is happier seeing Ohio State across the field than Clemson,” Finebaum said. “And it’s only because of the history. We all know Alabama and Clemson’s history. I think that’s a program down in South Carolina that knows it can beat Alabama. I don’t think what happened in 2014 has any impact on this game. This is a completely different world we’re living in.