CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Finebaum says 'bad look' for Fla. State

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is under some fire for his comments about his team’s postponed game against Florida State this past weekend, saying that reported COVID-19 issues were “an excuse” to not play the game.

But not everyone is against Swinney. On Monday morning’s WJOX Roundtable, ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum sided with Swinney.

“Yes, I do (think Swinney has a point),” Finebaum said. “They spent a couple-hundred thousand dollars going down there. They were ready to play the game. I understand that the positive came on the other side, on the Clemson side, but his best point is that there is no evidence of transmission of this virus on the field. None. Everyone has had that conversation. If that was the concern, then it was an illegitimate concern by Florida State.

“I think the bigger concern was that Clemson team going back, frankly. I think he is right. Florida State just said ‘we don’t want to lose by six touchdowns, five touchdowns, let’s get out of here.’ It was a bad look. I still don’t know the whole story, but I’m trying to figure out where the ACC was in all of this.”