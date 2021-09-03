CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Eyes on Uiagalelei vs. Georgia front

Facts and figures

Clemson has won its past six games at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, including the past five ACC Championship games. ... Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, the former Southern Cal passer, threw for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two picks in his four games last year. ... These schools are about two hours apart and have played 64 times in a series that began in 1897. ... Their last game was a 45-21 Georgia win in Athens in 2014. The year before, Clemson outlasted the Bulldogs in a top-10 matchup at Death Valley. ... Clemson will face its third consecutive top-five opponent after beating No. 2 Notre Dame for the ACC title and falling to No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinals. ... This marks the first time Georgia has ever faced a team ranked in the top five to start the season. ... Georgia is 9-9-1 when it faces a ranked opponent to open the season. ... Clemson has lost three of its past five games against top 10 opponents.