CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Etienne declares for NFL

Following one of the most impressive careers in college football history at his position, Clemson All-American running back Travis Etienne has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The decorated ball carrier made the call on Friday, posting a note on his social media pages announcing his decision.

"First and foremost, I want to give praise and honor to the most high God for loving me enough to entrust my collegiate education to Clemson University, “ Etienne wrote, in part. “My 4 years spent in South Carolina have been nothing short of spectacular. Would would have ever imagined a young kid from Jennings, LA would become a National Champion with the Clemson Tigers.”

One of college football's top prospects in the backfield, Etienne rushed for nearly 5,000 yards with the Tigers and was responsible for 70 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder took 207 rushes for 1,614 yards (7.8 average) and 19 touchdowns as a junior in 2019 before rushing for 914 this season. Etienne, a former four-star recruit out of Jennings (La.) High, who was the 247Sports Composite's No. 213 overall prospect and No. 15 running back for the 2017 class, and is a projected early-round pick.