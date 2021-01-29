CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Etienne being linked to Jets in NFL Draft

There were a lot of memorable moments as well. Etienne ran for 124 yards and a touchdown against Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game. He also had a 149-yard effort against Miami earlier in the season.

The Jets have needed a featured running back. The offense struggled as the worst offense in the NFL last season. They averaged just 15.2 points per game. In terms of rushing, the Jets were 23rd overall with 105.2 yards per game.

NFL Network draft insider Daniel Jeremiah believes that Etienne can be a difference-maker for an NFL franchise. He loves his ability to create in open space with explosiveness. He ranked Etienne as the top running back available in his opinion.

“Etienne is a compact, muscled-up running back with outstanding burst and balance,” Jeremiah wrote in his scouting report. “He's at his best as a one-cut runner, putting his foot in the ground and exploding up the field. He isn't overly elusive in the hole, but he hits it at full speed and absorbs contact while keeping his balance. He has plenty of speed to capture the edge on outside runs.”

There will be a debate between Etienne and Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris among NFL Draft evaluators. Both players have the talent to be featured stars and it will be up to NFL teams to decide which one is first selected.