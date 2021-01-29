CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Etienne being linked to Jets in NFL Draft

As several college football prospects compete at the Senior Bowl, the official journey toward the 2021 NFL Draft has begun.
Several teams are lining up big boards and doing research on the top draft prospects available.
Clemson Tigers standout Travis Etienne is among those looking to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. According to USA Today writer Nate Davis, Etienne is slated to be selected by the New York Jets in his latest NFL mock draft.
Etienne is projected to be selected 23rd in the mock draft. He would potentially give the Jets a top running back after NFL veteran Frank Gore carried the load this season after the team released Le'Veon Bell.
“A sweet dual threat out of the backfield, he can be what Le'Veon Bell was supposed to be for this offense,” Davis wrote. “Etienne averaged nearly 1,800 yards from scrimmage and 22 TDs over his final three years with the Tigers and would certainly ease the burden on Darnold, Watson or whoever is New York's next quarterback.”
Etienne was a standout playmaker with the Tigers. He won two ACC Player of the Year honors and was a big part of the Clemson offense. Etienne rushed for 914 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He added 48 receptions for 588 yards as he demonstrated his ability to make plays out of the backfield.
There were a lot of memorable moments as well. Etienne ran for 124 yards and a touchdown against Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game. He also had a 149-yard effort against Miami earlier in the season.
The Jets have needed a featured running back. The offense struggled as the worst offense in the NFL last season. They averaged just 15.2 points per game. In terms of rushing, the Jets were 23rd overall with 105.2 yards per game.
NFL Network draft insider Daniel Jeremiah believes that Etienne can be a difference-maker for an NFL franchise. He loves his ability to create in open space with explosiveness. He ranked Etienne as the top running back available in his opinion.
“Etienne is a compact, muscled-up running back with outstanding burst and balance,” Jeremiah wrote in his scouting report. “He's at his best as a one-cut runner, putting his foot in the ground and exploding up the field. He isn't overly elusive in the hole, but he hits it at full speed and absorbs contact while keeping his balance. He has plenty of speed to capture the edge on outside runs.”
There will be a debate between Etienne and Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris among NFL Draft evaluators. Both players have the talent to be featured stars and it will be up to NFL teams to decide which one is first selected.
For Etienne, it will be a chance to cement his status as a top running back and chase his NFL dreams next season.
“As I take this next step of my journey, I hope to continue to show the younger generations that if you believe and dedicate yourself, you can achieve. Forever a Tiger.”
https://247sports.com/college/clemson/Article/Travis-Etienne-linked-to-New-York-Jets-in-NFL-mock-draft-Clemson-Tigers--160102965/