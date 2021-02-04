CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Elliott gets $2M a year, new title

"[Spiller] is one of the greatest ambassadors that we’ve had for our program for a long time and now for him to be able to come back and be able to sow seeds into these young men and teach all the things he’s learned throughout his career, there’s not a guy on this staff that’s more committed and more ALL IN for Clemson than C.J. Spiller, that’s for sure," Swinney said. "To have C.J. out on the road recruiting and have him leading these young men day in and day out is something I’m really, really excited about, and I can’t wait to see him take the field this spring leading that group.”