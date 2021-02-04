CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Elliott gets $2M a year, new title

The Clemson board of trustees compensation committee on Thursday approved bumping offensive coordinator Tony Elliott's salary from $1.6 million to $2 million beginning in July and running through Jan. 31, 2026, adding three years to his deal.
Elliott is now the second-ever offensive coordinator to make $2 million a year, joining Steve Sarkisian. He has also been named by head coach Dabo Swinney as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/tight ends coach.
Elliott, Brent Venables, and Mike Elko are the only active coordinators making $2 million-plus a year.
Clemson passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter received a $25,000 increase from $590,000 to $615,000 on Thursday.
Former Tigers running back C.J. Spiller was named an official member of Clemson's coaching staff. He will be paid $300,000 per year.
Danny Pearman, who has been an assistant coach at Clemson since 2009, will no longer be one of the 10 on-field assistant coaches. Pearman is taking a significant pay cut ($545,000 to $250,000) and will have a scouting/transfer portal role with the program.
"The touchstone of this round of contract extensions and pay increases was centered around retention," Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said during the meeting. "We had a couple of coaches who were pursued by other schools for various jobs.
"Coach Swinney, very mindful of the circumstances we have in athletics right now from a budgetary perspective, really centered his actions on coach Elliott and coach Streeter, who were given increases."
Per an announcement Thursday by Swinney, Spiller has been named as running backs coach, a role previously held by Elliott.
"[Spiller] is one of the greatest ambassadors that we’ve had for our program for a long time and now for him to be able to come back and be able to sow seeds into these young men and teach all the things he’s learned throughout his career, there’s not a guy on this staff that’s more committed and more ALL IN for Clemson than C.J. Spiller, that’s for sure," Swinney said. "To have C.J. out on the road recruiting and have him leading these young men day in and day out is something I’m really, really excited about, and I can’t wait to see him take the field this spring leading that group.”
Spiller joins Clemson's staff on a full-time basis after joining the program as an unpaid coaching intern in 2020 while pursuing his master's degree in athletic leadership. Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Spiller was one of the most decorated players in Clemson history, earning selection last month for induction in the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Spiller's hire as one of Clemson’s 10 full-time assistant coaches was among several staff changes for the 2021 football season finalized on Thursday, as Clemson’s recent success resulted in six support staff members departing for full-time coaching positions following the 2020 season.
Here is a full list of additional changes for Clemson's football staff:
Hires
- C.J. Spiller — Running Backs Coach
- Daniel Boyd — Defensive Player Development
- Kaleb Nobles — Offensive Player Development
- Cole Stoudt — Offensive Player Development
- Andrew Zow — Offensive Analyst
Graduate assistant additions
- Tyrone Crowder — Offensive Graduate Assistant
- Elijah Turner — Defensive Graduate Assistant
Title changes
- Tony Elliott — Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach
- Mickey Conn — Special Teams Coordinator/Safeties Coach
- Danny Pearman — Director of Football Scouting
- Kyle Richardson — Director of High School Relations and Special Assistant to the Offense
- Thad Turnipseed — Director of Player Development, Freshman Transition and External Affairs
- Bill Spiers — Director of Special Teams
- Zach Fulmer — Assistant Director of Football Scouting/Recruiting Assistant