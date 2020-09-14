CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Elliott explains emphasis on tempo

"I think people are trying to look for anything that makes Trevor who Trevor is. I know [J.P.] Losman works closely with him, and that might be something they tweaked in the offseason. The biggest thing is we tell him whatever he does, to make sure it's consistent so he's not tipping opponents on film."

Dabo Swinney said Walker Parks was getting on the second-team offensive line.

"He was challenging the rest of those guys on the offensive line: 'We can't go three-and-out and we've got to do our job better.'"

Said Parks hasn't been phased by anything.

"He's got a strong personality type and a lot of confidence and seriousness to his game. Even though he's a freshman, he's not afraid to be a leader."

Lawrence honored

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named ACC Quarterback of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 37-13 win against Wake Forest on Saturday.