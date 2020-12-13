CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Deja vu when Irish, Tigers meet for title

"Living through this pandemic has been very difficult for them, so this is really what they've been chasing – the opportunity to win an ACC championship and to win a national championship," said Kelly, who now has 102 wins at Notre Dame, three behind Knute Rockne.

In the teams' November meeting, the Irish overcame an opponent-record 439 passing yards by freshman D.J. Uiagalelei by limiting Clemson running back Travis Etienne to 28 rushing yards. Notre Dame's Ian Book totaled 377 yards, 310 through the air, and 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns by Kyren Williams were crucial.

Clemson will have star QB Trevor Lawrence back for the rematch.

"Sometimes when you play a second time it makes it hard to move the football because the defense gets the edge the second time," Kelly said. "I don't think this game is about who out-schemes who. I think in three areas – physicality, playmakers making plays and the fundamentals of the game – those will be how we prepare moving forward than trying to get too involved in out-scheming."

Swinney concurred.