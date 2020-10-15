CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Defensive backs on a mission

CLEMSON -- Through four games, much has been made about Clemson's revamped defensive line and rightfully so.
Tyler Davis is the key, stalwart piece; third-years K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll have seemingly taken the next steps; and there are a couple of superb freshmen in Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy who are already starting.
Against Miami, Clemson's defensive line both penetrated and freed up the second level to blitz and wreak havoc. Pressuring a quarterback and shutting down the run game goes a long, long way, but D'Eriq King has a quick release and Miami had schemed around that to date. But Clemson's corners totally shut down Miami's pass-catchers and the Hurricanes were helpless.
Game-changers at defensive line and cornerback are the recipe for elite defenses in today's era. Not only can you hold up in coverage against spread teams, but you can load the box to stop the run (like against Notre Dame or Georgia) if you trust your guys on the outside to hold up — or better yet, play the ball in the air.
Miami's wide receivers are not great at creating separation, getting open or making contested catches, but Clemson's corners -- all four of them -- did what elite corners are supposed to do against lesser receivers. Which begs the question: Can Clemson's cornerbacks make life difficult for guys like Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson, a healthy Kevin Austin, or an emerging Kearis Jackson?
Plus, Georgia Tech's receivers are improved; deep-threat Zay Flowers of Boston College has shown signs of being in the midst of a breakout season; and Pittsburgh freshman Jordan Addison is No. 3 in the conference in receiving yards. Even Florida State's Tamorrion Terry, now healthy, had nine catches for 146 yards vs. Notre Dame last week.
So the most difficult tests are certainly still to come.
But if Clemson's corners can continue to play at an elite level, then it makes a Brent Venables defense all the more potent and versatile, especially since Clemson's cornerback room has this year what it hasn't in others — competitive depth.
"I trust all those guys. It's awesome to be able to keep guys fresh, and not only that but to keep an edge, to keep the competition," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "To be able to have the kind of practice environment that you want as well. And it also challenges our guys on offense when you have that type of depth and all your good-on-good work. It's good to see. Hopefully we can stay healthy and those guys can continue to play well."
Jones told Clemson247 this week that they typically discover who is starting at corner on Friday during walk-through.
"It makes you practice harder," Jones said. "Everything counts. From walk-through to post-practice. So just being sure you're into the game plan, putting in extra work, because everyone wants to go out there and make plays. It's real competitive."
Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables said on Monday that he's pleased with the growth in the secondary where there are a bunch of newer faces. But the better news? His expectation is that the performance against Miami is the norm rather than the exception.
