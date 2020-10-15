CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Defensive backs on a mission

Plus, Georgia Tech's receivers are improved; deep-threat Zay Flowers of Boston College has shown signs of being in the midst of a breakout season; and Pittsburgh freshman Jordan Addison is No. 3 in the conference in receiving yards. Even Florida State's Tamorrion Terry, now healthy, had nine catches for 146 yards vs. Notre Dame last week.

So the most difficult tests are certainly still to come.

But if Clemson's corners can continue to play at an elite level, then it makes a Brent Venables defense all the more potent and versatile, especially since Clemson's cornerback room has this year what it hasn't in others — competitive depth.

"I trust all those guys. It's awesome to be able to keep guys fresh, and not only that but to keep an edge, to keep the competition," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "To be able to have the kind of practice environment that you want as well. And it also challenges our guys on offense when you have that type of depth and all your good-on-good work. It's good to see. Hopefully we can stay healthy and those guys can continue to play well."

Jones told Clemson247 this week that they typically discover who is starting at corner on Friday during walk-through.