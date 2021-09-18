CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Defense is key in Tigers' survival vs. Georgia Tech

Shipley opened things with a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. But that was it for the offense until very late in the game before Shipley's 3-yard bull-rush into the end zone let much of the remaining fans who returned after the delay exhale.

Clemson's defense has played at a championship level so far. The group has yet to yield a TD, holding its first three opponents to a total of four field goals. Georgia's touchdown in the opener came on a pick-six interception.

Yates drove his team to Clemson's 5 at the end of both halves. The Yellow Jackets left with a field goals both times. He finished 20 of 33 for 203 yards.

It's clear Clemson does not have the same rhythm on offense it did the past three years when a pair of NFL first-rounders in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne were leading the way.

To struggle this much this season was not expected out of Uiagalelei and heralded running prospects like Shipley and sophomore Kobe Pace.

The Tigers didn't score a touchdown in the opener against Georgia, where Uiagalelei was sacked seven times and misfired several passes.