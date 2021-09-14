CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Dabo excited to open ACC play

Starter Jeff Sims was injured in the opener against Northern Illinois. Jordan Yates played the majority of the second half, leading the Yellow Jackets to all 21 of their points. He started last week and went the distance, throwing for four touchdowns in the victory.

“Yates did a fantastic job of running the offense last week,” Swinney said. “He’s savvy, a winner, it will be a good challenge for our defense.”

Defensively, Swinney said the Jackets feature 10 guys who have started five or more games in their career.

“The team as a whole is more experienced,” Swinney said. “That’s led to confidence, maturity and leadership.”

Swinney said his team will have to clean up the turnovers after losing a fumble and throwing two interceptions against SC State.

“We have to do a better job on fundamentals,” Swinney said. “(Against Georgia) we won the turnover margin but lost the game, last week we lost the turnover margin but won. That margin of error was bigger for us (against SC State) so we were able to overcome. That’s not something we want to make a habit of; we want to win that turnover margin.”