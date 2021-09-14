CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Dabo excited to open ACC play

After managing just two rushing yards against Georgia in the season opener, Clemson rebounded Saturday against South Carolina State with 242 yards on the ground.
Despite the step down in competition, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he was pleased with the improvement his offensive line and running backs made this past Saturday.
“There was a lot of fundamental improvement and technical improvement up front,” Swinney said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “I thought the backs did an awesome job, not to say they didn’t play well (vs. Georgia), we just didn’t give them a lot of opportunity. We still had a few miscues that we have to correct.”
Clemson opens ACC play Saturday at home against Georgia Tech (1-1). The Tigers begin their quest for a seventh consecutive ACC championship. Clemson defeated the Yellow Jackets 73-7 last year in Atlanta.
“I’m excited about ACC play starting,” Swinney said. “We have seven straight ACC games and the goal for us is very simple, win the division. It starts this week, and that’s what’s in front of us.”
Georgia Tech opened the season with a 22-21 loss to Northern Illinois but bounced back to defeat Kennesaw State 45-17 last week.
“(Georgia Tech) is a much improved team in all areas,” Swinney said. “On offense, they have seven guys back with multiple-game experience, including three starters up front. Quarterback-wise, they have two guys and we expect both the play.”
Starter Jeff Sims was injured in the opener against Northern Illinois. Jordan Yates played the majority of the second half, leading the Yellow Jackets to all 21 of their points. He started last week and went the distance, throwing for four touchdowns in the victory.
“Yates did a fantastic job of running the offense last week,” Swinney said. “He’s savvy, a winner, it will be a good challenge for our defense.”
Defensively, Swinney said the Jackets feature 10 guys who have started five or more games in their career.
“The team as a whole is more experienced,” Swinney said. “That’s led to confidence, maturity and leadership.”
Swinney said his team will have to clean up the turnovers after losing a fumble and throwing two interceptions against SC State.
“We have to do a better job on fundamentals,” Swinney said. “(Against Georgia) we won the turnover margin but lost the game, last week we lost the turnover margin but won. That margin of error was bigger for us (against SC State) so we were able to overcome. That’s not something we want to make a habit of; we want to win that turnover margin.”
The Tigers enter the game healthy, but Swinney said offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington is out due to an ACL injury suffered Saturday. He is the third offensive lineman to go down after Clemson lost John Williams and Tayquon Johnson during preseason camp.
“Those were guys we were really going to be counting on to be contributors, but we have to keep moving forward,” Swinney said. “Dietrick is a big blow, I think he was on his way to becoming a big-time depth guy.”
Swinney did say he expects lineman Mason Trotter to be back but with a club on his injured hand.
“(Mason) is a functional player, technically sound guy. His return is a positive,” Swinney said. “From a depth standpoint, we are better than last year, but we’re getting worse with the loss of Dietrick.”
Clemson and Georgia Tech will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday from Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised by ABC.