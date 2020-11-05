CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Could Tigers survive loss at Notre Dame?

One of the college football season’s most significant games so far kicks off on Saturday night in South Bend, Ind., as No. 1 Clemson visits No. 4 Notre Dame without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
This game, of course, carries big-time weight in the College Football Playoff discussion and also counts as an ACC game this year.
Based on Clemson’s iffy performance last week in a narrow win over Boston College without Lawrence, it seems like this one is legitimately in play for the Irish. So could Clemson still make the CFP if it loses on Saturday? Paul Finebaum answered that question Wednesday on ESPN’s First Take.
“I think Clemson is still alive,” Finebaum said. “Their path to 270, in this case the College Football Playoff, is still alive. What they have to do is run the table and hope they meet an undefeated and highly regarded Notre Dame in the ACC Championship. If that happens and they win, I think they get in because the committee will look at Trevor Lawrence being out as an injury. I think they’ll make it. Not because they’re one of the biggest names in college football, but because they’ve earned their way in. But they can’t get blown out (Saturday night).”
True freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei looked good for the Tigers against BC, which wasn’t a huge surprise considering he was a 5-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2020 class. Clemson’s defense struggled early against the Eagles, however, and Notre Dame will also provide a far stiffer test for Uiagalelei — the Irish have allowed just 23 points combined in their last three games.
"(Boston College) made it a throw game, and I don't blame them," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said this week. "Smart by them to challenge us that way. And our guys stepped up and made huge plays in the passing game. But D.J. was tremendous. The one sack was not on the line or D.J. We ran a wrong route and he had to hold the ball. He extended plays. He's just going to continue to get better. Great experience for him.
"This is going to be a different animal this week. Obviously going on the road and this is a very special team. This is a very, very good defense that has got elite talent and plays with elite effort."
Notre Dame enters Saturday's game at 6-0 while Clemson is 7-0, as the two programs have separated from the rest of the ACC following strong starts from North Carolina and Miami. Clemson has the better wins so far, as it comfortably defeated Miami on the road — BC also has a winning record at 4-3 -- whereas Notre Dame has not beaten an ACC team with a winning record.
