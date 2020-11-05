CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Could Tigers survive loss at Notre Dame?

One of the college football season’s most significant games so far kicks off on Saturday night in South Bend, Ind., as No. 1 Clemson visits No. 4 Notre Dame without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

This game, of course, carries big-time weight in the College Football Playoff discussion and also counts as an ACC game this year.

Based on Clemson’s iffy performance last week in a narrow win over Boston College without Lawrence, it seems like this one is legitimately in play for the Irish. So could Clemson still make the CFP if it loses on Saturday? Paul Finebaum answered that question Wednesday on ESPN’s First Take.

“I think Clemson is still alive,” Finebaum said. “Their path to 270, in this case the College Football Playoff, is still alive. What they have to do is run the table and hope they meet an undefeated and highly regarded Notre Dame in the ACC Championship. If that happens and they win, I think they get in because the committee will look at Trevor Lawrence being out as an injury. I think they’ll make it. Not because they’re one of the biggest names in college football, but because they’ve earned their way in. But they can’t get blown out (Saturday night).”