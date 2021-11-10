CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Close victories keeping Tigers in ACC contention

The Tigers were expected to continue bludgeoning opponents with the preseason buzz around sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei. He stepped in at quarterback to replace Trevor Lawrence, the top pick in last year's NFL draft.

But Uiagalelei has had trouble with his accuracy as Clemson only managed six touchdowns in its first five games against FBS competition. The low point came when he was benched in the second half of a 27-17 loss at Pitt last month after his attempted shovel pass went for a Panthers' pick six.

Since then, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Uiagalelei has steadily grown into a leadership position and enhanced his chemistry with his receivers.

Clemson put up 30 points in beating the Seminoles and Cardinals the past two weeks, its season high against ACC teams.

Uiagalelei has been sharper in those games, too, completing 37 of 61 passes for 409 yards, three TDs and one interception. He sustained a knee ligament sprain in the Louisville win but continued to play. Uiagalelei said he feels a little pain but should be OK to face UConn.

"It's a little booboo, but it'll be all right," the QB said.

The Tigers' defense saved the 30-24 win at Louisville with four stops after the Cardinals had advanced for a first-and-goal at the Clemson 2.